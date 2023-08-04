Samsung has just confirmed the official names of its next big mid-range tablets

just





We're not talking about the undoubtedly distant ultra-high-end Tab S10 series, however, but rather two lower-end and lower-cost "cousins" of the hot new Tab S9, S9 Plus, and S9 Ultra. Although we've "known" about the existence and relative imminence of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ for a few months now, Samsung is today making those two names officially official and thus etched in stone.





Before you get too excited, no, the company has not scheduled any sort of formal event for the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus launch or offered any details about their specifications, features, price points, or release dates yet.









While we're fairly certain the inclusion of the two unreleased and unannounced devices on that list at this time is a mistake on Samsung 's part, the actual product monikers are almost surely legit and the two products likely right around the corner.





Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ (possibly alongside the Several recent rumors have pointed in the direction of a September announcement for theFE andFE+ (possibly alongside the Galaxy S23 FE handset), and with their designs already leaked, the two jumbo-sized Android mid-rangers could pretty much see daylight at any time in the next few weeks.





Visually similar to the rest of the Tab S9 family, these next-gen iPad and iPad Air alternatives are expected to pack Exynos 1380 processing power and up to a solid 8GB RAM among other respectable specs and features. Of course, their main selling point is likely to be the expansive screen real estate, with the Tab S9 FE tipped to sport a 10.9-inch display and the Tab S9 FE+ purportedly going all the way up to 12.4 inches.





Those just so happen to be the same screen sizes of the "regular" Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9 Plus , which is bound to sow confusion among many hardcore Samsung fans... at least until you notice the differences in pricing. We fully expect said differences to be fairly substantial, although we'd rather not make any predictions until the usual insiders and leakers weigh in on the matter.







