Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE images leak
Samsung in the headlines again: now it’s time to take a first-ever look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Also for the first time, the upcoming FE (Fan Edition) tablet comes in two sizes. If you fall for bigger devices, check out our article on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus.
The detailed images are courtesy of reputable tipster OnLeaks. That’s the Silver variant we see here, and the tablet could also come in Grey, Light Pink and Light Green, if it resorts to same palette as the bigger Tab S9 FE+:
Expected specs are published on MediaPeanut and list as follows:
There’s conflicting info on the exact announcement date of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. According to the media outlet that leaked the images and the specs, the upcoming tablet may be unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event (July 26). On the other hand, it is believed the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ may also be announced two months after that. ‘S9 FE production is 2 months behind the S9 Series’, according to insider Ross Young’s info. Of course, the main card on July 26 will be the presentation of the luxurious Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.
FE devices are there to suit fans’ desires to get the latest Samsung device without having to pay top dollar for the experience. Of course, cutting corners on the hardware front is a must in FE phones and tablets, but nonetheless they remain very capable devices.
The first FE tablet from Samsung is the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Hold on to something, because the second FE tablet model is not the Galaxy Tab S8 FE, but the upcoming Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+. That’s because in 2022 Samsung did not release a ‘Fan Edition’ tablet and now the giant does not want to frustrate users with releasing something named ‘S8’ along its Galaxy Tab S9 line.
- 10.9-inch display
- Single rear camera
- Fingerprint sensor (to be found on the side)
- Samsung smart connector
- Dual speakers
- Dimensions: roughly 10 x 6.5 x 0.25 in. (254.3 x 165.8 x 6.7mm)
- Exynos 1380 chipset
Who’s it for?
There was another FE tablet, but in 2021
