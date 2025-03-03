Samsung’s next mid-range tablets with premium-like traits have just been leaked
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is expected to be introduced in the coming weeks | Image credit: SammyGuruThe upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ might not be Samsung’s biggest tablet to date, but it’s a considerably improvement over the previous model, at least according to the latest reports.
Besides the new Galaxy A series phones that Samsung unveiled over the weekend, we were expecting the company to introduce two mid-range tablets too, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+. Although that didn’t happen, the tablets are likely weeks away, which means it’s “leak time.”
This time around we have two sources revealing unknown information about Samsung’s next mid-range tablets. The first one published a few Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ renders, while the second has some juicy details about what’s under the hood.
If you were expecting something different in terms of design, you’ll be disappointed. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ looks pretty much the same as the previous model. The only difference is that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ features a dual camera setup, while the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ has only one camera.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is bigger, yet thinner than the current model | Image credits: SammyGuru
Of course, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is bigger, but that’s not something that you can tell for these renders. Overall, the design looks sleek and stylish for such a huge tablet. Apparently, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ measures 300.5 x 197.7 x 6 mm, so it will be a very thin tablet.
Unlike the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, which comes with a 12.4-inch display, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ has a bigger 13.1-inch screen. While it’s true that the upcoming model is slightly bigger, it’s actually 0.5 mm thinner than the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. On the downside, Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ will most certainly be heavier.
The folks at Winfuture.de have some info about Samsung’s mid-range tablets too. For starters, the vanilla Galaxy Tab S10 FE is expected to feature a 10.9-inch display with 2304 x 1440 pixels resolution and up to 800 nits brightness.
On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ comes with a larger 13.1-inch display that features 2880 x 1800 pixels resolution. We don’t know if either of the two tablets will feature OLED displays, but they’re probably going to be LCD.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ looks almost the same as the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ | Video credit: SammyGuru
Both will be equipped with Exynos 1580 chipsets, up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage (basic models will have 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage). Also, the tablets will offer a 5G variant for those who need cellular data.
One other important thing worth mentioning is that both tablets come in metal housing and feature IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, something that’s usually reserved for premium devices.
One other important thing worth mentioning is that both tablets come in metal housing and feature IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, something that’s usually reserved for premium devices.
