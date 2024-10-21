Excellent new Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal makes a great value proposition even greater

Galaxy Tab S9





$299.99 sounds pretty right to me, and although you do need to make a couple of key compromises to slash a whopping 150 bucks off the $449.99 list price of a new Tab S9 Fan Edition with 128GB storage, I don't expect many of you will see these as complete dealbreakers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Gray Color, S Pen Included, International Model, 90-Day Seller Warranty $150 off (33%) $299 99 $449 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Gray and Silver Color Options, S Pen Included, International Model, 90-Day Seller Warranty $150 off (29%) $369 99 $519 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Gray Color, S Pen Included $115 off (26%) Buy at Amazon





To claim Woot's latest limited-time special offer on one of the best Android tablets in the world today, you have to settle for a 90-day seller warranty instead of 1-year coverage from the slate's manufacturer, which sounds bad but it's really not that big of a compromise. Not when dealing with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units available in a single gray colorway at the time of this writing.





And yes, this is apparently an "international" model too, but because it lacks cellular connectivity, that's not going to prove a problem in your daily use in any shape or form. Woot also sells the Tab S9 FE in a 256GB configuration at $369.99 with the same little "catches" and compromises, and if you hurry, you can choose between gray and silver hues as far as that particular variant is concerned.





With 8 gigs of RAM instead of just 6, the pricier 10.9-incher normally costs $519.99 at retailers like Amazon, so if you're a digital hoarder or (relatively) heavy multitasker on a tight budget, you should definitely consider this buying option as well.





is more affordable than ever before at Woot right now in both those variants, and with a built-in S Pen, decently powerful Exynos 1380 processor, smooth 90Hz refresh rate-capable IPS LCD screen, razor-thin metal-and-glass body, reasonably large 8,000mAh battery, blazing fast 45W charging, and two more than respectable speakers, its value is arguably superior to that of the aforementioned 10.9-inch iPad (2022). It almost goes without saying that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is more affordable than ever before at Woot right now in both those variants, and with a built-in S Pen, decently powerful Exynos 1380 processor, smooth 90Hz refresh rate-capable IPS LCD screen, razor-thin metal-and-glass body, reasonably large 8,000mAh battery, blazing fast 45W charging, and two more than respectable speakers, its value is arguably superior to that of the aforementioned 10.9-inch iPad (2022).



Oh, and if you really don't want to accept those Woot compromises and keep your spending to a minimum, you can always go directly through Amazon and currently save a decent although not record-breaking $115 on a 128GB variant in gray.