Excellent new Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal makes a great value proposition even greater
While it's fairly hard to recommend choosing a new Galaxy Tab S10+ or Tab S10 Ultra over Apple's latest iPad Pros this holiday season, the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE is an undeniably solid alternative for the "regular" iPad 10 from 2022, especially at the right price.
$299.99 sounds pretty right to me, and although you do need to make a couple of key compromises to slash a whopping 150 bucks off the $449.99 list price of a new Tab S9 Fan Edition with 128GB storage, I don't expect many of you will see these as complete dealbreakers.
To claim Woot's latest limited-time special offer on one of the best Android tablets in the world today, you have to settle for a 90-day seller warranty instead of 1-year coverage from the slate's manufacturer, which sounds bad but it's really not that big of a compromise. Not when dealing with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units available in a single gray colorway at the time of this writing.
And yes, this is apparently an "international" model too, but because it lacks cellular connectivity, that's not going to prove a problem in your daily use in any shape or form. Woot also sells the Tab S9 FE in a 256GB configuration at $369.99 with the same little "catches" and compromises, and if you hurry, you can choose between gray and silver hues as far as that particular variant is concerned.
With 8 gigs of RAM instead of just 6, the pricier 10.9-incher normally costs $519.99 at retailers like Amazon, so if you're a digital hoarder or (relatively) heavy multitasker on a tight budget, you should definitely consider this buying option as well.
It almost goes without saying that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is more affordable than ever before at Woot right now in both those variants, and with a built-in S Pen, decently powerful Exynos 1380 processor, smooth 90Hz refresh rate-capable IPS LCD screen, razor-thin metal-and-glass body, reasonably large 8,000mAh battery, blazing fast 45W charging, and two more than respectable speakers, its value is arguably superior to that of the aforementioned 10.9-inch iPad (2022).
Oh, and if you really don't want to accept those Woot compromises and keep your spending to a minimum, you can always go directly through Amazon and currently save a decent although not record-breaking $115 on a 128GB variant in gray.
