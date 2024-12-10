Discover Samsung's last big sale of the year and save up to $1,500 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6!

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
If you've somehow missed all of Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung's amazing recent holiday deals on many of the best phones out there, you have one final chance to get possibly the greatest foldable around at a hard-to-beat price in time for Christmas. Yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is massively discounted yet again in all storage configurations and colorways on its manufacturer's official US website, and if you place your order by Sunday, December 15, you are guaranteed nationwide shipping (for free) by December 24.

Naturally, you have to trade in something good (and in good condition) to keep your last-minute holiday spending to a minimum, with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and S24 Ultra lowering the Z Fold 6's regular starting price from $1,899.99 to as little as $399.99. A Z Fold 4, meanwhile, leaves you on the hook for a $499.99 expense, while the Z Fold 3, S23 Ultra, and iPhone 15 Pro Max can each slash $1,000 off that aforementioned list price on top of a $300 outright discount with no special requirements whatsoever.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Crafted Black and White Color Options, Device Trade-In Required ($700 Discount Available Without Trade-In)
$1500 off (79%) Trade-in
$399 99
$1899 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Crafted Black and White Color Options, Device Trade-In Required ($700 Discount Available Without Trade-In)
$1500 off (74%) Trade-in
$519 99
$2019 99
Buy at Samsung

Sans trade-in, mind you, you can also save a lot more than three Benjamins by simply opting for an online-exclusive white or "crafted black" Z Fold 6 model. In those two cases, you're looking at spending $1,199.99 instead of $1,899.99 for a 256GB variant or $1,319.99 after an identical $700 markdown with 512 gigs of internal storage space.

As insane as it may sound, these are not in fact the highest ever Galaxy Z Fold 6 discounts offered by Samsung with or without an eligible device trade-in, but because Christmas is only a couple of weeks away, it's safe to assume no better deals will come by the end of the year. That's obviously true both for the world's top smartphone vendor and major third-party US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and as foldable bargains go, it's difficult to think of a better one than an unlocked Z Fold 6 at $1,199.99 with absolutely no strings attached and no hoops to jump through.

The Discover Samsung Winter Sale, of course, is about more than just foldable flagships, with the non-foldable Galaxy S24 Ultra flagship, for instance, also looking mighty hard to turn down at massive new Black Friday-grade discounts of its own available with and without eligible trade-ins.
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

