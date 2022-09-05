Get your deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S8 or Tab S8+ while you can





As part of this outstanding promotion, you can get a whole bunch of different Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ variants at greatly reduced prices in several different colors.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included $130 off (19%) $569 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included $163 off (21%) $617 49 $779 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included $140 off (16%) $759 99 $899 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included $173 off (18%) $807 49 $979 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi, 512GB Storage, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included $184 off (15%) $1016 49 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy





We're talking exclusively about non-cellular-enabled models of Samsung 's latest 11 and 12.4-inch powerhouses, offering internal storage space ranging from as little as 128 to as much as 512 gigs.





Of the two, just the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is available in a 512GB storage configuration (at an odd $1,016.49 instead of a list price of $1,199.99), while those in the market for a (slightly) smaller Samsung slate will need to settle for either 128 or 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room at $569.99 or $759.99 respectively.





The latter two price points are slashed down by a cool $130 and $140 respectively from what Best Buy normally charges (as well as Samsung, Amazon, and other major authorized US vendors), with jumbo-sized tablet lovers looking at coughing up $140 and $172.50 less than usual for 128 and 256GB storage respectively.









Granted, the Tab S8+ has (amazingly) been on sale at even heftier discounts in the past already, but at the time of this writing, what Best Buy is offering are by far the most attractive deals anywhere, comfortably beating, for instance, Samsung's first-party price cuts.