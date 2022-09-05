 Get your deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S8 or Tab S8+ while you can - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Get your deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S8 or Tab S8+ while you can

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ Best Buy deals
Just in case Best Buy's top Labor Day deals didn't already cover all your needs, preferences, and budgets with substantial discounts on many of the best phones money can buy right now (not to mention tablets, smartwatches, and so on), the retailer appears to have added another extensive sale valid for 24 hours only.

As part of this outstanding promotion, you can get a whole bunch of different Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ variants at greatly reduced prices in several different colors.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Wi-Fi, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included
$130 off (19%)
$569 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Wi-Fi, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included
$163 off (21%)
$617 49
$779 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Wi-Fi, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included
$140 off (16%)
$759 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Wi-Fi, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included
$173 off (18%)
$807 49
$979 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Wi-Fi, 512GB Storage, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included
$184 off (15%)
$1016 49
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

We're talking exclusively about non-cellular-enabled models of Samsung's latest 11 and 12.4-inch powerhouses, offering internal storage space ranging from as little as 128 to as much as 512 gigs.

Of the two, just the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is available in a 512GB storage configuration (at an odd $1,016.49 instead of a list price of $1,199.99), while those in the market for a (slightly) smaller Samsung slate will need to settle for either 128 or 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room at $569.99 or $759.99 respectively.

The latter two price points are slashed down by a cool $130 and $140 respectively from what Best Buy normally charges (as well as Samsung, Amazon, and other major authorized US vendors), with jumbo-sized tablet lovers looking at coughing up $140 and $172.50 less than usual for 128 and 256GB storage respectively.

Powered by a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and equipped with large, sharp, and smooth 120Hz screens, the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ are arguably only eclipsed by their even bigger Ultra brother as not just some of the best Samsung tablets but some of the overall greatest Android tablets around.

Granted, the Tab S8+ has (amazingly) been on sale at even heftier discounts in the past already, but at the time of this writing, what Best Buy is offering are by far the most attractive deals anywhere, comfortably beating, for instance, Samsung's first-party price cuts.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Same, but different: iPhone 13 cases will likely not be compatible with the iPhone 14
Same, but different: iPhone 13 cases will likely not be compatible with the iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 could come with a bigger battery
The iPhone 14 could come with a bigger battery
Vote now: Are you excited about the iPhone 14?
Vote now: Are you excited about the iPhone 14?
Google's Digital Wellbeing to turn into physical with snore and cough counters
Google's Digital Wellbeing to turn into physical with snore and cough counters
Samsung starts rolling out big updates for older foldables and the Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung starts rolling out big updates for older foldables and the Galaxy Watch 4
The best phones for kids - updated September 2022
The best phones for kids - updated September 2022

Popular stories

Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
iPhone 14, iOS 16 to turn millions of Android users into “Apple sheep”: Tim Cook has a plan
iPhone 14, iOS 16 to turn millions of Android users into “Apple sheep”: Tim Cook has a plan
Amazon has the 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro beast on sale at a new all-time low price
Amazon has the 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro beast on sale at a new all-time low price
Amazon outdoes itself with better-than-Prime Day OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals
Amazon outdoes itself with better-than-Prime Day OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless