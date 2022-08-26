Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is already on 'clearance' at a huge discount (but not for long)





But Amazon-owned Woot probably never got that memo, already looking to "clear" its inventory of the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S8+. Powered by a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, this bad boy is on sale at a massive 31 percent discount from an admittedly extravagant $899.99 list price in a 128GB storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Pink Gold, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $280 off (31%) $619 99 $899 99 Buy at Woot





That means bargain hunters can save a whopping 280 bucks... if they hurry and if they have no problem opting for a pink gold color. This 24-hour-only clearance sale is for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, mind you, and if it somehow feels familiar, it's probably because Woot ran an identical offer (for a similarly limited time) last month





Amazon, in case you're wondering, is still charging way more than $619.99 for a Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab S8+ powerhouse with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and a generous 8GB RAM count, and the same goes for Samsung 's own official US e-store.





At this deeply discounted price, the 12.4-inch giant may well be the best Android tablet around in terms of value for your money, with an absolutely gargantuan 10,090mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging capabilities somehow squeezed into a premium metal-and-glass package measuring an incredibly slim 5.7mm and tipping the scales at 567 grams.





Of course, the screen size of the Tab S8+ might be considered a serious downside by certain prospective buyers, with many others however undoubtedly looking forward to watching their favorite TV shows and playing games on this Super AMOLED beaut with 120Hz refresh rate support. Oh, and did we mention that the Galaxy Tab S8+ includes an S Pen in the box as well?

Given the complete and total silence on the Galaxy Tab S9 speculation front and the arrival of the Galaxy Tab S8 family roughly 18 months on the heels of the 2020-released Tab S7 and S7+, hardcore Samsung fans may still have a while to wait for a new high-end Android slate (or three) from their favorite brand.