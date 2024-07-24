Sweet new Walmart deal makes Samsung's old Galaxy Tab S8 an amazing back-to-school bargain

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Can you think of a better Android tablet right now than the Galaxy Tab S8? Obviously. After all, this 11-inch high-ender is almost two and a half years old already, and together with the larger and equally outdated Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra, its sales were officially halted a little over a month ago.

But can you find a better device than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Tab S8 at $399 today? That's definitely not an easy task, especially after Amazon's Prime Day 2024 extravaganza. As such, you may want to hurry and take advantage of Walmart's stellar new Galaxy Tab S8 deal before it's too late.

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included, Refurbished, Excellent Condition
The retailer is technically listing the 128GB storage variant of the 2022-released Tab S8 at a regular price of $499, which would mean that you're looking at saving a rather unimpressive 100 bucks here for an undoubtedly limited time. But compared to how much this bad boy used to cost back in the day, its discount is of course a lot heftier.

Namely, the Galaxy Tab S8 was originally priced at a whopping $700 in an entry-level configuration, and although a number of interesting deals preceded its retirement from Samsung's official US e-store last month, this is by far the greatest promotion we've ever seen for this particular (non-Plus and non-Ultra) gadget.

The timing of the new Walmart offer is pretty ideal, with the back-to-school season upon us, and despite its advanced age, the Tab S8 looks like an excellent choice for the classroom, office, or an occasional business or pleasure-focused travel. 

Granted, that aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is obviously no longer the cream of Qualcomm's crop, but for a budget tablet, it's still plenty fast. The rest of the Tab S8's specs are also plenty impressive for its lower-than-ever price, including a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate-supporting LCD screen, a hefty 8,000mAh battery somehow squeezed into a razor-thin and super-lightweight body made from premium metal and glass, 8GB RAM, two rear-facing cameras, and even a handy S Pen at no extra cost.

If you want to further reduce your spending ahead of the start of the new school year, you can save an additional 70 bucks or so and opt for a refurbished unit in "excellent" condition on Amazon. Naturally, that's not the same thing as a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged device available at Walmart, but again, this deal could expire before long, so it's good to have an alternative money-saving route prepared.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

