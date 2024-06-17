Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

If you want to buy a nice Android tablet with high-end specifications right now and can't afford any of Samsung's 2023-released Tab S9-series powerhouses, we're sorry to inform you that the company doesn't sell the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, or Tab S8 Ultra anymore.

Seemingly discontinued with little to no warning after scoring many attractive discounts in recent months, the three 2022-released iPad alternatives are still available at a number of third-party retailers. That's probably not going to be the case much longer either, a theory further corroborated by the fact that Amazon, for instance, doesn't appear to carry any Tab S8-series devices itself, instead hosting a few compelling clearance sales for various other merchants.

Best Buy, on the other hand, continues to charge $699.99 instead of $1,099.99 for a gargantuan 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with 128GB storage, no cellular connectivity, and of course, no obligatory trade-in or any other strings attached. This deal could well expire before long, so if you dig massive tablets and don't want to spend a small fortune on the Tab S9 Ultra, you should perhaps pull the trigger here while you can.

Although there is a possibility that Samsung will bring back the Galaxy Tab S8 family for a few more promotions in limited numbers in the near future, that feels highly unlikely, as the world's top smartphone manufacturer and second-largest tablet vendor almost never does that after pulling the plug on one or several unquestionably outdated devices.

"Outdated" doesn't always mean "bad" or "to be ignored", mind you, with the aforementioned $699.99 Tab S8 Ultra, for instance, looking like a virtually unrivaled value proposition even in 2024. In addition to roughly as much screen real estate as many mainstream laptops, this bad boy has an incredibly thin profile going for it, as well as a super-premium construction, four uber-powerful speakers, an undeniably hefty battery, and yes, a built-in S Pen as well.
