Realme GT 2 will feature Snapdragon 895 chipset





We learn that the latest Realme handset will sport Qualcomm's Snapdragon 895 SoC, the newest mobile processing chip in the line which is also coming out later in 2021 (probably at the Qualcomm Summit in the last quarter of the year, as per tradition).





This will make the Realme GT 2 one of the first phones to be equipped with the top-of-the-line SoC this year, as is only befitting of a flagship. It's also keeping up with tradition, as the original Realme GT was also the first handset to carry the Snapdragon 888 last year.

A post on Chinese social media platform Weibo brought the news, which is the first official announcement from the Realme company itself. It was revealed by a tech news account called Fast Technology Official directly quoting the Realme President, Wang Wei Derek.





Just like the Realme GT, the GT 2 will first be launched in India and China, but will be made available around the world soon after. Its starting price is estimated at RS 39,999, which equates to roughly USD 540.





On a side note, we also recently learned that the upcoming camera-oriented variant of the flagship series, the Realme GT Master Edition, also has a bit of a gem in store for us. Multiple tipsters have now leaked that Realme is collaborating with Kodak on the Master Edition, in order to perfect the camera design and setup.





Overall, it seems like we can expect good things from Realme's next flagship generation, with solid functionality and improvements on last year's specs, coupled by the temptingly low prices that it offers in comparison to other top-tier brand names.

