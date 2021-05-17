Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Samsung Android Tablets 5G

Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will pack a decidedly high-end battery

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 17, 2021, 8:50 AM
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will pack a decidedly high-end battery
The whole point of an FE (aka Fan Edition) device should be to please hardcore fans without charging them a small fortune, and even though we don't yet know exactly how much Samsung's next mid-range tablet is supposed to cost, it sure looks like this thing will be able to tick a lot of highly requested boxes.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE, formerly known by a string of rumored names ranging from Tab S7 Lite to Tab S7+ Lite and Tab S7 XL Lite, is shaping up as a pretty amazing budget-friendly iPad Pro (2021) alternative

That's based on a wealth of information prematurely revealed by a number of different sources in the last few months, mind you, and a juicy new tidbit disclosed earlier today by the almost always reliable folks over at GalaxyClub in the Netherlands (translated here).

Absolutely insane battery specs... for an inexpensive mid-ranger


While the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is obviously unlikely to break any sort of overall industry records, its freshly rumored 10,090 mAh (advertised) battery capacity would be enough to match the higher-end and presumably much pricier Galaxy Tab S7+ from last year.

Add blazing fast 45W charging capabilities into the equation, and the Tab S7 FE may well be able to rival even Samsung's largely cryptic 2021 flagship, at least from this particular standpoint. Naturally, that all but guarantees we're looking at a jumbo-sized slate here, most likely sporting a 12.4-inch or so display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels.


In case you're wondering, that's the exact same screen size as the Tab S7 Plus and the exact same pixel count as the "regular" 11-inch Tab S7, which sounds incredibly promising for what's ultimately the direct sequel to the 10.4-inch Tab S6 Lite with a screen resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a fairly modest 7,040mAh battery capacity.

In terms of the competition, Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) merely comes packing a 9,720mAh cell, while this year's M1-powered giant should bump that up very close to the Tab S7+ and Tab S7 FE numbers. Of course, the real-world battery life equations of ultra-high-end iPads and mid-end Android tablets are often much more complicated than that, but one thing is crystal clear - the Galaxy Tab S7 FE looks awesome... on paper.

Premium design, optional 5G, impending release


Unlike the Galaxy S20 FE handset, which traded the glass back of its super-premium cousins for plastic and adopted a flat screen instead of a dual-curved one as well, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE looks virtually identical to the Galaxy Tab S7+ in its leaked high-quality renders so far.

That almost certainly means we're dealing with a razor-thin and ultra-lightweight tablet made from a top-notch combination of metal and glass here, with a built-in S Pen and a dual rear-facing camera system also in tow.


Then again, Samsung has to cut some corners in order to keep the price point relatively... manageable for the masses, so you shouldn't be too disappointed to hear that the Tab S7 FE will be employing a middling Snapdragon 750 processor coupled with 4 gigs of memory while reportedly settling for TFT LCD screen technology, 8 and 5MP rear shooters, and just two (rather than four) stereo speakers.

On the bright side, speed junkies have a 5G-enabled variant to look forward to at some point this summer. Both the Tab S7 FE and Tab S7 FE 5G are expected to be unveiled sometime next month, undoubtedly heading for US stores soon thereafter at significantly lower prices than the $650 and $850 typically charged for the Tab S7 and Tab S7 5G respectively. 

That being said, you should definitely not expect this upper mid-range bad boy to start at only $350, like the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

Hot phones

