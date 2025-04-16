Galaxy Buds FE 2 just passed a major milestone - launch could be next
The OG Galaxy Buds FE from 2023. | Image Credit - Samsung
The Galaxy Buds FE 2 have now appeared in a certification listing that not only confirms they exist but also that they're ready for launch.
Samsung is apparently working on a successor for the Galaxy Buds FE, the Galaxy Buds FE 2. Recently it came to light that Samsung may be preparing the earbuds to succeed the ones from 2023. The model number of the Galaxy Buds FE 2 is reportedly SM-R410 and now we finally have proof they exist.
The earbuds have appeared in a certification listing with the Bureau of India Standards (BIS), which indicates the South Korea-based tech giant will be launching them soon. The listing doesn't reveal any information about the Galaxy Buds FE 2, only that they will be launching in India (and most likely globally as well).
When companies certify products, this pretty much means the product is no longer in its development stage and is getting ready for launch. It is possible that the earbuds may be announced during the summer Galaxy Unpacked event when the upcoming foldables Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to also be introduced.
Image Credit - XP
Of course, we can't be certain if the Galaxy Buds FE 2 will show up exactly during the event, but it's highly likely. It is still unclear what the date of the Unpacked will be, but we expect something in July and August.
So far, the internet has been otherwise quiet about the Galaxy Buds FE 2, and leaks have yet to detail anything about them. Thus, we're still in the dark about what improvements Samsung has prepped for the earbuds over their predecessors. Probably, they will retain the same design as the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, which brought a stem design similar to Apple's AirPods.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds FE were announced back in 2023 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 and the Galaxy S23 FE, and have yet to have a successor. They feature great ANC and long battery life, and currently retail at $99.
The Galaxy Buds FE 2 may bring improvements in ANC, battery life, and the new design, and look positioned ideally to take on Apple's entry-level AirPods 4, although, if they keep the same price as their predecessor, the Galaxy Buds will be undercutting Apple. We'll probably be getting more leaks about them as they near their official launch, so stay tuned!
