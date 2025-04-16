Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Galaxy Buds FE 2 just passed a major milestone - launch could be next

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
The original Galaxy Buds FE.
The OG Galaxy Buds FE from 2023. | Image Credit - Samsung

The Galaxy Buds FE 2 have now appeared in a certification listing that not only confirms they exist but also that they're ready for launch.

Samsung is apparently working on a successor for the Galaxy Buds FE, the Galaxy Buds FE 2. Recently it came to light that Samsung may be preparing the earbuds to succeed the ones from 2023. The model number of the Galaxy Buds FE 2 is reportedly SM-R410 and now we finally have proof they exist.

The earbuds have appeared in a certification listing with the Bureau of India Standards (BIS), which indicates the South Korea-based tech giant will be launching them soon. The listing doesn't reveal any information about the Galaxy Buds FE 2, only that they will be launching in India (and most likely globally as well).

When companies certify products, this pretty much means the product is no longer in its development stage and is getting ready for launch. It is possible that the earbuds may be announced during the summer Galaxy Unpacked event when the upcoming foldables Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to also be introduced.


Of course, we can't be certain if the Galaxy Buds FE 2 will show up exactly during the event, but it's highly likely. It is still unclear what the date of the Unpacked will be, but we expect something in July and August.

So far, the internet has been otherwise quiet about the Galaxy Buds FE 2, and leaks have yet to detail anything about them. Thus, we're still in the dark about what improvements Samsung has prepped for the earbuds over their predecessors. Probably, they will retain the same design as the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, which brought a stem design similar to Apple's AirPods.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds FE were announced back in 2023 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 and the Galaxy S23 FE, and have yet to have a successor. They feature great ANC and long battery life, and currently retail at $99.

The Galaxy Buds FE 2 may bring improvements in ANC, battery life, and the new design, and look positioned ideally to take on Apple's entry-level AirPods 4, although, if they keep the same price as their predecessor, the Galaxy Buds will be undercutting Apple. We'll probably be getting more leaks about them as they near their official launch, so stay tuned!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless