Here's how you can get the hot new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with LTE for free

Here's how you can get the hot new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with LTE for free0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Obviously, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite are not exactly meant to give Apple's latest iPad Pro powerhouses a run for their money, aiming instead to provide stiff competition for the likes of the iPad Air (2020) and Amazon's newest Fire editions at reasonable prices ranging from as little as $160 to as much as $670 (with 5G support).
Starting with Big Red, which seems to have quietly picked up the cellular-capable Tab A7 Lite... at some point not long ago, you've got until the end of the week to buy a unit with 24 monthly installments and any plan and receive a second one at no charge with a new line of service.
Said device will be marked down from a $199.99 list price to $0 without you having to get a second unit, jump through other hoops, or meet other special conditions.
Although the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is really nothing to write home about at first glance, a 100 percent discount (improved from 50 percent just a few days ago on Magenta, by the way) makes this undoubtedly one of the best tablets available right now for cash-strapped Android enthusiasts.