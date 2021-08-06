Here's how you can get the hot new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with LTE for free

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









While the low to mid-end Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is naturally not available in a 5G-enabled variant, cellular addicts can go for a 4G LTE-equipped model at their preferred US wireless service provider. That includes AT&T T-Mobile , and yes, even Verizon, with the latter two carriers now offering everyone the chance to score the 8.7-inch Android 11 tablet for free.





Starting with Big Red, which seems to have quietly picked up the cellular-capable Tab A7 Lite... at some point not long ago, you've got until the end of the week to buy a unit with 24 monthly installments and any plan and receive a second one at no charge with a new line of service.





If you're not interested in Verizon 's pretty straightforward BOGO (buy-one-get-one) promotion, T-Mobile is actually running an even simpler sale merely requiring you to activate a new line when purchasing a single MediaTek-powered device with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.





Said device will be marked down from a $199.99 list price to $0 without you having to get a second unit, jump through other hoops, or meet other special conditions.





Although the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is really nothing to write home about at first glance, a 100 percent discount (improved from 50 percent just a few days ago on Magenta, by the way) makes this undoubtedly one of the best tablets available right now for cash-strapped Android enthusiasts.

