T-Mobile Verizon Samsung Android Tablets Deals

Here's how you can get the hot new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with LTE for free

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Here's how you can get the hot new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with LTE for free
Despite reportedly holding off on launching the ultra-high-end Galaxy Tab S8 trio until 2022, Samsung is still making a few headlines with not one but two new Android slates this year.

Obviously, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite are not exactly meant to give Apple's latest iPad Pro powerhouses a run for their money, aiming instead to provide stiff competition for the likes of the iPad Air (2020) and Amazon's newest Fire editions at reasonable prices ranging from as little as $160 to as much as $670 (with 5G support).

While the low to mid-end Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is naturally not available in a 5G-enabled variant, cellular addicts can go for a 4G LTE-equipped model at their preferred US wireless service provider. That includes AT&T, T-Mobile, and yes, even Verizon, with the latter two carriers now offering everyone the chance to score the 8.7-inch Android 11 tablet for free.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

4G LTE, 32GB, Gray, Buy One Get One Free

$8 off (100%) BOGO
$0 /mo
$8 33
Buy at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

4G LTE, 32GB, Gray, New Line Required

$8 off (100%)
$0 /mo
$8 34
Buy at T-Mobile

Starting with Big Red, which seems to have quietly picked up the cellular-capable Tab A7 Lite... at some point not long ago, you've got until the end of the week to buy a unit with 24 monthly installments and any plan and receive a second one at no charge with a new line of service.

If you're not interested in Verizon's pretty straightforward BOGO (buy-one-get-one) promotion, T-Mobile is actually running an even simpler sale merely requiring you to activate a new line when purchasing a single MediaTek-powered device with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Said device will be marked down from a $199.99 list price to $0 without you having to get a second unit, jump through other hoops, or meet other special conditions.

Although the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is really nothing to write home about at first glance, a 100 percent discount (improved from 50 percent just a few days ago on Magenta, by the way) makes this undoubtedly one of the best tablets available right now for cash-strapped Android enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
  • Display 8.7 inches 1340 x 800 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 2 MP front
  • Hardware Mediatek Helio P22T 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5100 mAh
  • OS Android 11

