T-Mobile Samsung Android Tablets Deals

T-Mobile launches Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 4G LTE at an irresistible price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
In addition to the Galaxy Note family of premium S Pen-wielding smartphones, which may or may not be dead for good, Samsung is neglecting its tablet roster as well, essentially allowing Apple to run rampant in the lead of the global market.

Of course, we will eventually get an ultra-high-end Galaxy Tab S8 trio to follow in the footsteps of last year's Tab S7 duo, while this year's slightly humbler Galaxy Tab S7 FE (5G) is likely to reach the US... at some point too. In the meantime, bargain hunters not looking for a top-shelf alternative to Apple's iPad Pro or Air will be happy to see the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite available on T-Mobile at last.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

4G LTE, 32GB, Gray

$100 off (50%)
$99 99
$199 99
Buy at T-Mobile

Formally unveiled alongside the aforementioned Tab S7 FE back in May, the confusingly branded 8.7-inch mid-ranger has been up for grabs for a little while stateside in both a Wi-Fi-only and AT&T-specific LTE variant.

Obviously, the gray model picked up by Magenta with minimal fanfare is also equipped with 4G LTE support allowing you to surf the web on the fly sans needing a Wi-Fi connection. Powered by a fairly modest MediaTek Helio P22T processor and packing 3 gigs of RAM in combination with 32GB internal storage space, the Tab A7 Lite is unsurprisingly one of T-Mo's cheapest tablets.

Even better, you can reduce the $199.99 list price by half right off the bat if you purchase the Android 11-running slate on a monthly installment plan and add a new line of service on a "qualifying" 5GB or higher Mobile Internet plan. 

Your $100 discount is offered in the form of 24 monthly bill credits, and if the deal sounds familiar, that might be because it's quite similar to what you can get at AT&T.

By no means one of the overall best tablets money can buy right now or even one of the best Samsung tablets available today, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is an undeniable bargain at $99.99, with its fairly large (albeit low-res) screen, decent-sounding dual Dolby Atmos speakers, surprisingly premium metal construction, 8MP rear-facing camera, and (allegedly) long-lasting battery.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless