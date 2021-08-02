T-Mobile launches Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 4G LTE at an irresistible price

T-Mobile launches Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 4G LTE at an irresistible price0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Of course, we will eventually get an ultra-high-end Galaxy Tab S8 trio to follow in the footsteps of last year's Tab S7 duo, while this year's slightly humbler Galaxy Tab S7 FE (5G) is likely to reach the US... at some point too. In the meantime, bargain hunters not looking for a top-shelf alternative to Apple's iPad Pro or Air will be happy to see the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite available on T-Mobile at last.
Obviously, the gray model picked up by Magenta with minimal fanfare is also equipped with 4G LTE support allowing you to surf the web on the fly sans needing a Wi-Fi connection. Powered by a fairly modest MediaTek Helio P22T processor and packing 3 gigs of RAM in combination with 32GB internal storage space, the Tab A7 Lite is unsurprisingly one of T-Mo's cheapest tablets.
Your $100 discount is offered in the form of 24 monthly bill credits, and if the deal sounds familiar, that might be because it's quite similar to what you can get at AT&T.
By no means one of the overall best tablets money can buy right now or even one of the best Samsung tablets available today, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is an undeniable bargain at $99.99, with its fairly large (albeit low-res) screen, decent-sounding dual Dolby Atmos speakers, surprisingly premium metal construction, 8MP rear-facing camera, and (allegedly) long-lasting battery.