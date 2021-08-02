T-Mobile launches Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 4G LTE at an irresistible price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.













Obviously, the gray model picked up by Magenta with minimal fanfare is also equipped with 4G LTE support allowing you to surf the web on the fly sans needing a Wi-Fi connection. Powered by a fairly modest MediaTek Helio P22T processor and packing 3 gigs of RAM in combination with 32GB internal storage space, the Tab A7 Lite is unsurprisingly one of T-Mo's cheapest tablets.





Even better, you can reduce the $199.99 list price by half right off the bat if you purchase the Android 11-running slate on a monthly installment plan and add a new line of service on a "qualifying" 5GB or higher Mobile Internet plan.





Your $100 discount is offered in the form of 24 monthly bill credits, and if the deal sounds familiar, that might be because it's quite similar to what you can get at AT&T.





