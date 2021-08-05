Samsung's hot new Galaxy Tab S7 FE is discounted right off the bat (with and without 5G)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





As the name suggests, the 12.4-inch giant is a downgraded cousin of 2020's 11-inch Tab S7 and 12.4-inch Tab S7+ , both of which come packing Snapdragon 865 processing power. In contrast, the Tab S7 FE makes do with a middling Snapdragon 750 SoC while also settling for a 4GB RAM count and 64GB storage space in an entry-level configuration.





Unfortunately, said variant is likely not priced as low as some of you jumbo-sized bargain hunters expected, fetching $529.99 on pre-order ahead of an actual US release in September. Curiously enough, a 5G-enabled model setting you back $669.99 is already shipping, and predictably enough, both the Wi-Fi-only and cellular-capable versions come with early deal sweeteners.

Everybody gets a gift card





Since we already told you about Samsung's introductory Galaxy Tab S7 FE offer, allowing early adopters to instantly save $80 on accessories of their choice (ranging from smartwatches to true wireless earbuds to microSD cards), you shouldn't be too surprised to hear that a number of third-party retailers are essentially matching the device manufacturer.





Both Best Buy and B&H Photo Video are throwing in $80 e-gift cards without you having to lift a finger, while Amazon annoyingly requires the use of a coupon code (ZG29G3MTOWXC) at checkout until September 7 to email an identical digital voucher.





The key difference between these deals and what you can get directly from Samsung's official US e-store, of course, is that Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H will let you use your $80 savings towards anything you want after you purchase your hot new Galaxy Tab S7 FE.



Also, the Tab S7 FE 5G doesn't appear to be available from these major US retailers (at least not yet), but fret not as that's where Verizon comes in with an even better deal.

A $100 discount with one simple condition... and more





All Big Red customers need to do to drop the $669.99 list price of a 5G-equipped Galaxy Tab S7 FE to $569.99 is activate said device on a "select" Unlimited plan. That's right, you don't have to trade anything in, open a new line of service, or make any separate purchases.





Then again, if you don't mind buying the tablet alongside an Android smartphone, you're looking at "up to" an additional $300 in promo credit over 24 or 30 months.









That sounds like a pretty straightforward way of turning a slightly overpriced gadget into one of the best tablets available in 2021 . After all, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is no pushover, especially with 5G speeds added to an upper mid-range equation that also includes a sharp display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, a massive 10,090mAh battery capable of charging at blazing fast 45W speeds, dual AKG-tuned speakers, and perhaps most importantly, a built-in S Pen.

