AT&T deal cuts the price of Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in half; conditions apply

Just a few years ago, it looked as though tablets were becoming extinct thanks to the ever increasing screen sizes of smartphones and the avent of foldable devices. But along came the pandemic; workers stuck at home and kids learning remotely turned to the tablet for work and play. And even though people are going back to the office and kids will be heading back to school, for now tablets are as popular as they've been in years.





AT&T today announced that starting tomorrow, June 19th at midnight Eastern time (that's 9pm June 18th Pacific Time), it is accepting pre-orders on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite . The tablet itself will arrive on July 16th at AT&T stores and the carrier can save you a whopping 50% off of the usual price, but only if you agree to pay for the tablet in 36 monthly installments.





There are some caveats as it is a limited time offer. New and existing customers who want to take advantage of the discount will receive a monthly bill credit of $2.78 after the first three billing cycles, and the customer must activate a new line. Consumers can also decide to add the tablet to one of the wireless provider's current unlimited plans for an additional $20 per month.







If you want to go ahead and purchase the tablet without following the rules of the promotion, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will cost you $199.99 or $5.56 a month over 36 months.





The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is equipped with an 8.7-inch LCD display ("with ultra-slim bezels," says AT&T) sporting a resolution of 800 x 1340. Under the hood is the Mediatek Helio P22T chipset featuring 3GB of memory and 32GB of expandable storage (the microSD slot supports cards with up to 1TB of storage). An 8MP single rear camera is on the back and a front-facing 2MP selfie snapper is included.





Keeping the lights on is a 5100mAh battery and Android 11 is pre-installed. Jeff Howard, vice president, Mobile Device Portfolio, AT&T says, "Our deals for both new and existing customers are changing the industry. When you get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite on an unlimited plan at AT&T, you can be sure you are getting a great deal on a plan with unmatched features, all in time for back to school."





"There’s no better time than now to experience all that the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has to offer on AT&T," the executive added.

