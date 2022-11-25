Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 is big, razor-thin, reasonably sharp, and super-affordable this Black Friday





Commercially released more than two years ago, the affordable Android slate appears to have been quietly discontinued at some point in the recent past... without Samsung putting anything in its place.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi Only, 32GB Storage, Gray $57 off (30%) $132 99 $189 99 Buy at Amazon





The company's cash-strapped tablet fans thus need to choose between the slightly younger Tab A7 Lite with an 8.7-inch screen and the even newer and costlier 10.5-inch Tab A8 . Or you can visit Amazon.com anytime in the next couple of days and grab one of the presumably few remaining Tab A7 units at a cool 57 bucks under a list price of $189.99 in a 32GB storage configuration.





We're not going to lie and tell you this is an amazing device capable of giving Apple's latest "standard" iPad a run for its money in the processing power or multitasking departments. But for its lower-than-ever price, the 10.4-incher certainly brings a lot to the table, starting with a large display sporting a nice resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.





The Galaxy Tab A7 is obviously not quite as sharp or as good-looking as a high-end Tab S8 , but it does easily beat the Tab A7 Lite from both those standpoints, rocking a wasp 7mm waist and yet packing a reasonably large 7,040mAh battery with reasonably fast 15W charging capabilities.





The octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor under the sleek-looking hood is also not bad (for the sub-$150 segment), but the 3 gigs of RAM paired with the modest aforementioned 32 gigs of internal storage space could have definitely used an upgrade.





just good enough to put this thing near the top of our comprehensive list of the best Galaxy Tab Black Friday deals available today (until Cyber Monday). Last but not least, the Tab A7 currently runs Android 12 on the software side of things, which is good, while not being guaranteed an official Android 13 update , which is slightly less so. Still, the value for money isgood enough to put this thing near the top of our comprehensive list of the best Galaxy Tab Black Friday deals available today (until Cyber Monday).