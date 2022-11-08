The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the Galaxy Tab S6 are currently a steal at Walmart

The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

Are you in the market for a new tablet? Do you want your new device to have decent performance, a slim design, and all that at a budget-friendly price tag? Well, we present to you two Samsung tablets that meet these requirements and that Walmart currently offers at great discounts.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite


If you are looking for an entertainment device on which to watch Netflix and YouTube on the go — with its 8.7-inch screen, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is perfectly sized for entertainment.

It also packs a 5100 mAh battery, which should give you many hours of stable watching or Internet browsing. And its sturdy metal frame will feel cool and smooth against your palm. The tablet comes with 32GB of storage space, but if this is not enough, you can just put an SD card in it and increase the storage.

Walmart is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109, which is a pretty good price for a portable screen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: now for just $109 at Walmart

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109 from Walmart.
$50 off (31%)
$109
$159
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite


Now, if you need a tablet that you can use as an idea sketcher and not just for entertainment, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the one you should choose. Powered by Samsung's Exynos 9611 chipset, this device should offer decent performance, and thanks to its slim and lightweight design, it should be easy to carry around.

The 10.4-inch screen should be good enough for working comfortably on the tablet, and the best thing is that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite also comes with Samsung's S Pen straight out of the box.

Furthermore, when you finish working, you can use this 10.4-inch screen to watch your favorite TV series and enjoy an enhanced viewing experience thanks to the tablet's built-in Dolby Atmos surround sound technology.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is powered by a 7040 mAh battery, which should give you up to 12 hours of constant web browsing. It also comes with 64GB of storage space, which you can increase with an SD card in case that is not enough.

Walmart is currently offering the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with a $100 discount, which means that this incredible tablet could be yours for just $249.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: SAVE $100!

Grab the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB from Walmart and save $100 in the process.
$100 off (29%)
$249
$349
Buy at Walmart
