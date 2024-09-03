Serial Samsung leaker expects the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max to share many key traits





If Ice Universe's latest predictions prove accurate, however, that might actually be the case for the fast-approaching iPhone 16 Pro Max and slightly more distant Galaxy S25 Ultra in many ways.

The S25 Ultra will be "more Ultra" than its arch-rival in one key department





If it seems like it's a bit too early to know the exact measurements of a device widely expected to go official in early 2025, then you're probably not very familiar with Ice Universe's "work" on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Weibo (formerly known as the Twitter of China).





This is an incredibly reliable industry insider who's been able to accurately forecast many characteristics of many unreleased devices many months ahead of their formal announcements. Of course, no one is infallible in this "business", but when this guy claims to know the physical dimensions of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max , it is our duty to listen and relay the information to our dear readers with just a touch of healthy skepticism.









Now, we don't have any precise numbers to give you today, but we have something perhaps more valuable than that - an inside perspective on some of the key similarities and differences between the two most exciting smartphones of the next few months.





iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra . What does that leave as a major visual distinction? You guessed it, This perspective is refreshingly simple, anticipating "almost the same" screen size, length, width, height, and bezel for theand. What does that leave as a major visual distinction? You guessed it, Apple 's "annoying" Dynamic Island setup, which is not going anywhere this year.





In contrast, of course, the S25 Ultra (and the rest of the Galaxy S25 family) is all but guaranteed to opt for a front-facing camera housed in a tiny centered hole punch that many people consider to be the superior design solution.

Let's also talk some numbers real quick





iPhone 15 Pro Max - 6.7-inch screen, 159.9mm height, 76.7mm width, 8.3mm depth, 221 grams weight, 1.55mm bezel size;

Galaxy S24 Ultra - 6.8-inch screen, 162.3mm height, 79mm width, 8.6mm depth, 232 grams weight, 1.52mm bezel size.



iPhone 15 Pro Max and Galaxy S24 Ultra one next to the other, which will apparently not be the case for their sequels. Okay, perhaps the differences between the two biggest current candidates for the title of best phone money can buy are not exactly drastic. But they are relatively easy to notice when you put theandone next to the other, which will apparently not be the case for their sequels.









Far from etched in stone, the recently rumored dimensions of the next two top mobile dogs go a little bit like this:





iPhone 16 Pro Max - 6.88-inch screen, 163mm height, 77.6mm width, 8.3mm depth, 225 grams weight, 1.15mm bezel size;

- 6.88-inch screen, 163mm height, 77.6mm width, 8.3mm depth, 225 grams weight, 1.15mm bezel size; Galaxy S25 Ultra - 6.86-inch screen, 162.2mm height, 77.6mm width, 8.4mm depth, 221 grams weight, 1.15mm bezel size.



Now those are some incredibly similar figures. In fact, they're almost identical, and there's a good chance both screens will be rounded up to 6.9 inches, for instance. The height, depth, and weight differences (if real) are likely to prove virtually imperceptible, while the bezel sizes are typically not advertised by many companies, so we'll probably have to measure them for ourselves when the phones are released to verify if they're truly and exactly alike.



With all of this in mind, it feels safer than ever to expect two very different ultra-high-end phones to look extremely similar at first glance, which is however not necessarily a bad thing. Not when both of them are set to further reduce the amazingly thin bezels of their predecessors and add a little bit of extra screen real estate without becoming noticeably taller, wider, thicker, or heavier.