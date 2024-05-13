The Vivo X100 Ultra is official with a single telephoto camera… but it's a 200MP one

This article is about the mightiest of the trio – the Vivo X100 Ultra.



Xiaomi 14 Ultra



LYT-900: 1x main camera (23mm), 1-inch sensor, f/1.63 to f/4.0 (variable aperture)

IMX858: 0.5x ultra-wide (12mm), 1/2.51-inch sensor, f/1.8

IMX858: 3.2x (75mm) optical zoom, 1/2.51-inch sensor, f/1.8

IMX858: 5x (120mm) optical zoom, 1/2.51-inch sensor, f/2.5



Oppo Find X7 Ultra:



LYT-900: main camera, 1-inch sensor, f/1.8

LYT-600: ultra-wide, 1/1.95-inch sensor, f/2.0

IMX890: 3x (65mm) optical zoom, 1/1.56-inch sensor, f/2.6

IMX858: 6x (135mm) optical zoom, 1/2.51-inch sensor, f/4.3

Is mobile photography important enough for you to import the Vivo X100 Ultra if it doesn't go global? Let me know in the comments!

Another photography king has been unveiled: the Vivo X100 Ultra is now official! It has been introduced at a live event in China alongside the Vivo X100s and the Vivo X100s Pro.As promised, the X100 Ultra it's chock-full of goodies, with the focus on the camera department. You might say this is Vivo's first– a camera that also doubles as a smartphone!Rear quad camera setups are the thing these days, but the Vivo X100 Ultra is confident enough to come with a triple camera setup.