Samsung's Galaxy S25 series price leak could be a bitter pill for European buyers
We're just days away from the big reveal of Samsung's next Galaxy S25 series, set for January 22. With the official date locked in, the leaks are ramping up, dropping "priceless" details about the upcoming flagship phones.
There's been plenty of chatter about the Galaxy S25 series, and now a fresh leak sheds more light on the potential pricing for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra in Europe. The leak features a screenshot from a European retail listing, though it doesn't specify which country it's from.
Galaxy S25 in Silver, Navy, Icy Blue, and Mint:
Galaxy S25 Plus in Silver, Navy, Icy Blue, and Mint:
As for the price, keep in mind that smartphones in Europe typically cost more than in the US and other regions, mainly because of taxes and regulations. However, if the leak holds up, Samsung seems to be planning a price hike for its upcoming models, and this could impact markets beyond Europe as well.
According to the leak, the price hike ranges from 60 to more than 100 euros, depending on the model and storage configuration. When converted, that's about $65 to $110 in USD.
However, apparently, Samsung Foundry hasn't been able to hit the 70% yield rate for its 3nm process, which is typically required for mass production. This shortfall seems to have pushed Samsung towards Qualcomm's latest powerhouse chip, contributing to the potential price increase. While chip costs are climbing, there's a silver lining – the Snapdragon 8 Elite is a beast when it comes to performance.
What price, colors and storage configurations can Europeans expect?
The listing reveals details about the three models, including their color options, storage capacities, and prices. If accurate, we might see a price bump compared to the Galaxy S24 series at launch. Here's what the leak suggests:
- 128 GB: €964.90
- 256 GB: €1,026.90
- 512 GB: €1,151.90
- 256 GB: €1,235.90
- 512 GB: €1,359.90
Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Silver Blue, Titanium Black, and Titanium Gray:
- 256 GB: €1,557.90
- 512 GB: €1,681.90
- 1 TB: €1,930.89
The leaked listing reveals details about the three models, including their color options, storage capacities, and prices.
If this leak holds up, it looks like the Galaxy S25 Ultra might not come in all the colors we were expecting in Europe. The Titanium White Silver option seems to be missing from the list. However, the storage options align with what we had anticipated for the upcoming series.
Several reports hint at a price hike for Samsung's upcoming series, with the latest suggesting the company might have no choice but to bump prices up. The reason? This time, all three models are expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset globally. Traditionally, Samsung uses its Exynos chips for the base and Plus models outside the US, Canada, and China.
That said, these are still just leaks and rumors. We'll get the full scoop straight from Samsung soon enough, so stay tuned for updates!
