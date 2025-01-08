Another reliable leaker drops a bunch of Galaxy S25 series info ahead of Samsung's Unpacked event
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Just in case you're still debating whether or not you should reserve a member of Samsung's fast-approaching Galaxy S25 family and receive a bunch of cool gifts in the process, some key new details appear to have been leaked on social media, possibly driving your excitement through the roof or at least reducing your hesitancy around the next big candidates for the title of best Android phone out there.
Of course, much of this information has been rumored a number of times before, but there is at least one figure I personally don't remember hearing or seeing anywhere, and it's something that could definitely help set the impending S25 Ultra apart from the existing S24 Ultra.
So much screen, so little bezel
While nowhere near as famous (and as infamous) as Evan Blass, Steve Hemmerstoffer, or Roland Quandt, X user Ahmed Qwaider has proven extremely trustworthy in the past in regard to a few different mobile devices, and especially unreleased Galaxy handsets.
As such, I for one tend to trust the guy once again when he claims the "final answer" for the Galaxy S25 Ultra's screen size is 6.9 inches. Various tipsters have predicted numbers ranging from 6.8 to 6.9 inches in recent months, but it's now virtually guaranteed that Samsung will advertise the latter figure that tops the Galaxy S24 Ultra by 0.1 inches.
The recently leaked S25 Ultra might be a lot prettier in real life than you think. | Image Credit -- WinFuture
What could be more impressive about the S25 Ultra is its newly revealed 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, which would mark an important improvement from 88.5 percent on the S24 Ultra. That was by no means a bad number, but obviously, 91.4 percent is even better, and it explains how the Galaxy S25 Ultra will purportedly be narrower and only ever so slightly taller than its predecessor.
Even compared to the OnePlus 13, which sports a 6.82-inch screen with already remarkably thin bezels, the S25 Ultra is set to be narrowly shorter and slightly wider. That's something that will undoubtedly turn quite a few heads once it reaches the hands and pockets of its earliest adopters, and there's a very good chance the product renders leaked so far haven't done this stunner justice, at least from a screen-to-body ratio perspective.
These other essentially confirmed Galaxy S25 series specs are also pretty interesting
- 2,600 nits maximum screen brightness for all models;
- 6.7-inch QHD+ display - Galaxy S25 Plus;
- 6.2-inch FHD+ screen - Galaxy S25;
- 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support - Galaxy S25 Ultra;
- 4,900mAh battery with 45W charging capabilities- Galaxy S25+;
- 4,000mAh battery with 25W charging technology - Galaxy S25;
- Snapdragon 8 Elite by Samsung processor - all models;
- 12GB RAM starting option - all models.
Yes, I admit that "interesting" is a vague and diplomatic substitute for "exciting" here that's meant to prevent me from overhyping the Galaxy S25 series specs or infuriating hardcore Samsung fans.
I'm sorry, boys and girls, I just can't get overly excited about a high-end phone with a 25W charging speed limit or an ultra-high-end device with a peak screen brightness of 2,600 nits when the OnePlus 13 supports 100W charging and up to 4,500 nits respectively.
Recommended Stories
Yes, even the base Galaxy S25 model will apparently come packing 12GB RAM in an entry-level configuration. | Image Credit -- WinFuture
That being said, it's certainly nice to hear (again) that all S25 models will pack at least 12 gigs of memory, up from the 8GB RAM count on last year's "vanilla" Galaxy S24. According to multiple rumors, including one from earlier today, the S25 Ultra will go all the way up to 16GB RAM in both 512GB and 1TB storage configurations, which is definitely one of the most interesting, nay, exciting details about Samsung's next super-flagship,
I'm also certainly intrigued to see how that Snapdragon 8 Elite "by Samsung" SoC might differ from the standard version of Qualcomm's newest premium chip found inside the likes of the OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 Pro, and if you consider the Galaxy AI improvements that are guaranteed to come out on January 22 as well, you may find that there are actually plenty of reasons to look forward to this glamorous first Unpacked event of 2025.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: