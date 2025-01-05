Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue

Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra blue
The Galaxy S25 launch is just weeks away and leaks are picking up pace. Just yesterday, a leaked image gave us a glimpse of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. And now, some Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra images sourced from an accessory maker have popped up online.

Posted by Gizmochina, the images show the phones clad in Spigen Crystal Flex cases. The images are of the blue variants, as both models will reportedly be offered in this hue, though they are exactly not the same shades.

The Galaxy S25 will be available in Icy Blue, according to reports. Judging by today's leak, it's a rich shade with icy undertones. The design of the model is similar to the variant that preceded it, though Samsung is rumored to have played around with dimensions, so the two might not be identical.



As for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, reports say that its paint job will be called Titanium Silver Blue, and though it admittedly looks like a washed-out shade of blue, it's not as pasty as an earlier rumor had indicated. The image is yet another confirmation that the phone will sport rounded corners and thin bezels.

Keep in mind that these are not real-world images. Instead, they appear to be renders and have got some details wrong, including the camera ring design, which is rumored to be similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6's black rings.



The cases also have a white ring on the back, corroborating rumors that the series will adopt the Qi2 standard. The support may not be native, with Samsung rumored to rely on cases to bring the functionality to its flagship phones. The magnetic rings will allow buyers to use MagSafe-friendly accessories.

Samsung is also rumored to bump the wireless charging speeds from 15W to 25W.

Samsung is expected to unveil its 2025 flagships on January 22. The entire series will allegedly be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite and most models are expected to support Micron-made memory chip, which offer better performance and efficiency than Samsung's memory package.
