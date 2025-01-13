Samsung's exclusive Galaxy S25 reservation campaign is still here, saving you up to $1,250
In less than 10 days, Samsung will announce its upcoming flagship phone series—the much-awaited Galaxy S25. Exciting as this sounds, it also means time is running out on the reservation campaign.
Now, that's a very reasonable question! Samsung's Galaxy S25 reservations come with not one but three exclusive perks.
Another (much more) welcome bonus lets you claim up to $1,250 in savings on the Galaxy S25+ and its siblings. Of course, you'll have to provide an eligible trade-in to claim such generous discounts. Also, the traded device must meet Samsung's trade-in program eligibility requirements.
None of these discounts are unique. We've previously seen the sweepstakes as part of the brand's latest foldable options' reservation campaign. The trade-in discounts have also become quite ordinary for Samsung when releasing new devices. Nevertheless, a promotion doesn't need to be original to appeal to users. And what Samsung offers with Galaxy S25 reservations certainly does sound appealing.
Reserving a Galaxy S25 is quite easy, really. First, head to the official store or its mobile app version. Then, enter your first and last name, as well as your email address. There's also an option to add your phone number if you wish.
Those who wish to participate in the sweepstakes should also confirm they're 18 or older. Then, they should select their state of residence within the United States. See? Quite simple.
As you might have guessed, you're not required to pay any deposit to reserve your Galaxy S25, S25+, or the mighty S25 Ultra. In other words, making a reservation comes without any commitment. But you're still getting loads of savings if you do it! And, considering the upcoming flagships' steep expected prices, we'd say receiving price cuts is more than welcome.
What do you get by reserving a Galaxy S25 straight away?
First off, by booking a unit immediately, you receive a $50 Samsung Credit. We should point out that it isn't a price cut on any of the upcoming flagships. Instead, it can be used to purchase eligible ecosystem products while making your pre-order. Failing to redeem the Samsung Credit during the pre-order means losing it.
Lastly, by pre-reserving a Galaxy S25 or its relatives, you can participate in sweepstakes. There's just one grand prize, but it's a big one—$5,000 Samsung Credit. According to the official store, the sweepstakes are set to finish on January 22 at 1 PM ET.
How to reserve a Galaxy S25 model?
Ultimately, while you can still book your new Galaxy S25 with Samsung's reservation campaign, time is definitely running out. The pre-reservation promotion is set to end on January 22, so we advise you to act fast and reserve your favorite unit before it's too late.
