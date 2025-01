Samsung's exclusive Galaxy S25 reservation campaign is still here, saving you up to $1,250

Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You can also receive up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!

What do you get by reserving a Galaxy S25 straight away?

How to reserve a Galaxy S25 model?

Now, that's a very reasonable question! Samsung'sreservations come with not one but three exclusive perks.First off, by booking a unit immediately, you receive a $50 Samsung Credit. We should point out that it isn't a price cut on any of the upcoming flagships. Instead, it can be used to purchase eligible ecosystem products while making your pre-order. Failing to redeem the Samsung Credit during the pre-order means losing it.Another (much more) welcome bonus lets you claim up to $1,250 in savings on the Galaxy S25+ and its siblings. Of course, you'll have to provide an eligible trade-in to claim such generous discounts. Also, the traded device must meet Samsung's trade-in program eligibility requirements.Lastly, by pre-reserving aor its relatives, you can participate in sweepstakes. There's just one grand prize, but it's a big one—$5,000 Samsung Credit. According to the official store, the sweepstakes are set to finish on January 22 at 1 PM ET.None of these discounts are unique. We've previously seen the sweepstakes as part of the brand's latest foldable options' reservation campaign. The trade-in discounts have also become quite ordinary for Samsung when releasing new devices. Nevertheless, a promotion doesn't need to be original to appeal to users. And what Samsung offers withreservations certainly does sound appealing.Reserving ais quite easy, really. First, head to the official store or its mobile app version. Then, enter your first and last name, as well as your email address. There's also an option to add your phone number if you wish.Those who wish to participate in the sweepstakes should also confirm they're 18 or older. Then, they should select their state of residence within the United States. See? Quite simple.As you might have guessed, you're not required to pay any deposit to reserve your, S25+, or the mighty S25 Ultra . In other words, making a reservation comes without any commitment. But you're still getting loads of savings if you do it! And, considering the upcoming flagships' steep expected prices, we'd say receiving price cuts is more than welcome.Ultimately, while you can still book your newwith Samsung's reservation campaign, time is definitely running out. The pre-reservation promotion is set to end on January 22, so we advise you to act fast and reserve your favorite unit before it's too late.