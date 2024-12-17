Samsung's Galaxy S25 series and Galaxy Z Flip 7 production goals are reportedly not very lofty

Galaxy S25

Z Flip 7





The S25 Ultra is likely to be (slightly) more popular than the S25





Before getting down to analyzing all the surprisingly specific figures disclosed by a rising social media leaker today, it's important to highlight that these are (very) early production targets rather than actual sales forecasts, and depending on many different factors, Samsung could well decide to revise some (or even all) of them at various points down the line.







Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.





Galaxy S25 That's less than half of Samsung's purported 14.8 million unit production goal for the "vanilla"and the towering 16 million figure of the S25 Ultra . Even if those two targets are interestingly close, it's also clear that the industry trend of the last couple of years is likely to go unchanged, with Samsung's biggest ultra-high-end smartphone once again looking set to outsell its little brothers.









If you add in the 5.8 million production run originally planned for the Galaxy S24 Plus , you get a total of a little over 35 million units for Samsung's main 2024 high-end smartphone lineup that the Galaxy S25 trio could improve by around two million copies. While any progress is better than no progress, it's fairly obvious that the company's shareholders will not be happy with that kind of growth and hope the commercial reality ends up beating these expectations.

Just 3 million Galaxy Z Flip 7 units?!





Yes, ladies and gents, that's apparently Samsung's current production goal for its Galaxy S25 Slim Yes, ladies and gents, that's apparently Samsung's current production goal for its next-gen premium flip phone . 3 million is also how manycopies the company reportedly plans to release in Q2 2025, and that's seen as an experimental device meant to gauge consumer interest for possible future generations.





That's basically what the first couple of Z Flip and Z Fold editions did a number of years ago, and yet Samsung remains unable to significantly ramp up the production and mass appeal of its no-longer-experimental foldables.









Z Flip 7 projection makes me think things are going even worse than In case you're wondering (and I'm sure you are), the original Z Flip 6 production target stood at 4.2 million units prior to its commercial debut a few months back, and although we don't have an official estimate for that bad boy's sales figures thus far, thisprojection makes me think things are going even worse than they seemed just a little while ago



