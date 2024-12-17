Samsung's Galaxy S25 series and Galaxy Z Flip 7 production goals are reportedly not very lofty
If you're expecting Samsung's 2025 Android flagships to sell like hotcakes, well, the world's largest smartphone vendor apparently doesn't agree with you. Not yet, at least, based on the initial production goals reportedly set by the company for the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, and Z Flip 7.
The former three of those numbers are of course significantly higher than what was rumored for the first-of-a-kind Galaxy S25 Slim just yesterday, but all in all, the S25 family is not exactly shaping up to be a huge global box-office hit. Meanwhile, Samsung's current expectation for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 strongly suggests the underperformance of the tech giant's foldable portfolio could continue in the year to come.
The S25 Ultra is likely to be (slightly) more popular than the S25
Before getting down to analyzing all the surprisingly specific figures disclosed by a rising social media leaker today, it's important to highlight that these are (very) early production targets rather than actual sales forecasts, and depending on many different factors, Samsung could well decide to revise some (or even all) of them at various points down the line.
Having said all that, it's still clear that the company has the lowest expectations for the Galaxy S25 Plus, which is a model that some analysts thought would be out of the picture after the modest success of its forerunners. That's evidently not going to happen after all, and the middle member of the S25 family is currently tipped to be manufactured in 6.6 million units to begin with.
The S24 Ultra has proven more popular than the S24, and the same is likely to be true for the S25 Ultra and S25. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
That's less than half of Samsung's purported 14.8 million unit production goal for the "vanilla" Galaxy S25 and the towering 16 million figure of the S25 Ultra. Even if those two targets are interestingly close, it's also clear that the industry trend of the last couple of years is likely to go unchanged, with Samsung's biggest ultra-high-end smartphone once again looking set to outsell its little brothers.
The S24 Ultra, for instance, was ranked fifth on a top ten global best-selling handset list that didn't include the S24 at all a couple of months back. That was largely in line with Samsung's reported Galaxy S24 series production plans from around a year ago, which put the smaller model at 13.5 million units and the Ultra variant at 15.9 mil.
If you add in the 5.8 million production run originally planned for the Galaxy S24 Plus, you get a total of a little over 35 million units for Samsung's main 2024 high-end smartphone lineup that the Galaxy S25 trio could improve by around two million copies. While any progress is better than no progress, it's fairly obvious that the company's shareholders will not be happy with that kind of growth and hope the commercial reality ends up beating these expectations.
Just 3 million Galaxy Z Flip 7 units?!
Yes, ladies and gents, that's apparently Samsung's current production goal for its next-gen premium flip phone. 3 million is also how many Galaxy S25 Slim copies the company reportedly plans to release in Q2 2025, and that's seen as an experimental device meant to gauge consumer interest for possible future generations.
That's basically what the first couple of Z Flip and Z Fold editions did a number of years ago, and yet Samsung remains unable to significantly ramp up the production and mass appeal of its no-longer-experimental foldables.
The Z Flip 6 is not exactly selling like hotcakes, and neither will the Z Flip 7 this time next year. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
In case you're wondering (and I'm sure you are), the original Z Flip 6 production target stood at 4.2 million units prior to its commercial debut a few months back, and although we don't have an official estimate for that bad boy's sales figures thus far, this Z Flip 7 projection makes me think things are going even worse than they seemed just a little while ago.
For what it's worth, Samsung is likely also working on a budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip FE model, but that one is not even expected to hit a million units. And then there's the state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold 6, of course, which is... also unlikely to return its manufacturer to the leading position in the global foldable landscape.
