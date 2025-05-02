Samsung Galaxy S25 FE software development has reportedly begun — will its processor disappoint?

Referential image of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE . | Image credit — PhoneArena

Galaxy S25

Memory options could include 8GB or 12GB of RAM, likely starting with 256GB of storage. For cameras, there might be an upgraded 12MP front-facing sensor. The rear camera system could remain similar to the S24 FE, featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor.Regarding the battery, leaks suggest a potentially thinner phone design incorporating a wider, slimmer battery, possibly with the same capacity as its predecessor. Charging capabilities might include 25W or 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Other likely features include stereo speakers, an under-display fingerprint reader, and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.Seeing firmware development begin this early suggests theFE is progressing towards launch, possibly later this year or early next year, aligning with previous FE release schedules. The potential reuse of the Exynos 2400e chip would be consistent with the FE strategy of using slightly older or different components compared to the main flagship line to manage costs. It will be interesting to see the final product and how it fits with the existing mid-rangers currently out in the market.