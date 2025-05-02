Samsung Galaxy S25 FE software development has reportedly begun — will its processor disappoint?
Up Next:
Referential image of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung appears to be starting work on its next Fan Edition smartphone, the Galaxy S25 FE. According to a new report, the company has initiated firmware development for the device. This early software work has reportedly begun for the U.S. unlocked model, identified by the model number SM-S731U, with the initial firmware version being S731USQU0AYDH.
The start of firmware development typically signifies that the underlying software structure for the phone is being built. It's expected that the Galaxy S25 FE will launch with Android 16 and Samsung's One UI 8.0 interface. Following Samsung's current software support policy, the phone could receive up to seven major Android operating system updates after its release.
A brief history of Fan Edition phones
Samsung's Fan Edition (FE) series began with the highly successful Galaxy S20 FE. These phones aim to offer features found in the flagship Galaxy S series but at a more moderate price point. After the S20 FE, Samsung released the S21 FE, S23 FE, and S24 FE, skipping a model in 2022. FE phones often compete with devices like Google's Pixel 'a'-series and other competitively priced smartphones from various brands that try to balance features and cost.
Rumored specs
While nothing is official yet, several rumors point to an Exynos 2400e powered Galaxy S25 FE, the same chip used in the Galaxy S24 FE. Earlier rumors suggested a MediaTek processor, but newer information favors the Exynos chip.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Memory options could include 8GB or 12GB of RAM, likely starting with 256GB of storage. For cameras, there might be an upgraded 12MP front-facing sensor. The rear camera system could remain similar to the S24 FE, featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor.
Regarding the battery, leaks suggest a potentially thinner phone design incorporating a wider, slimmer battery, possibly with the same capacity as its predecessor. Charging capabilities might include 25W or 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Other likely features include stereo speakers, an under-display fingerprint reader, and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.
Seeing firmware development begin this early suggests the Galaxy S25 FE is progressing towards launch, possibly later this year or early next year, aligning with previous FE release schedules. The potential reuse of the Exynos 2400e chip would be consistent with the FE strategy of using slightly older or different components compared to the main flagship line to manage costs. It will be interesting to see the final product and how it fits with the existing mid-rangers currently out in the market.
Things that are NOT allowed: