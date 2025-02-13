New Galaxy S25 Edge report places release in early spring

Galaxy S25 Edge

Other expected specs mentioned in the leak include a 200 MP primary camera, a 50 MP secondary camera, 12 MP selfie camera, a 3,900mAh battery, 25W wired charging, 12 GB of RAM and the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Samsung is also said to equip the phone with a 120Hz LTPO display with the same Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 that's on the S25 Plus.



The lack of a third camera at the back and the 25W charging speed might seem underwhelming, but it's important to remember that the Edge's focus is on providing the S25 experience in a slimmer form factor. The phone is said to have bezels that are only 1.32mm wide, even slimmer than the 1.52mm bezels on the Galaxy S25 Ultra .