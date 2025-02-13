New Galaxy S25 Edge report places release in early spring

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series is making waves, but the Galaxy S25 Edge is the standout device with its thin profile. While Samsung has been tight-lipped about details, leaks are filling the information gaps. A new leak suggests a potential release date for the Galaxy S25 Edge.  



A report by trusted leaker Max Jambor suggests the Galaxy S25 Edge could launch in April or May 2025. Samsung is reportedly still optimizing the phone's production. Previous leaks also hinted at an April 2025 release, supporting this timeline. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold SE, which was limited to Samsung's domestic market, the S25 Edge is expected to see a US launch.  

Samsung has not disclosed the Galaxy S25 Edge's pricing. The report speculates that the S25 Edge could be based on the Galaxy S25 Plus, but advises caution with this information. It is logical to expect the Galaxy S25 Edge to be priced between the S25 Plus ($1,000 starting price) and the S25 Ultra ($1,300 starting price), given its likely premium positioning.  

What to expect from the Galaxy S25 Edge


There has been an ample amount of rumors regarding the Galaxy S25 Edge. One of the latest leaks included most the S25 Edge (alleged) specs, which included a 6.7-inch display, similar to the S25 Plus.

The leak also suggested that the S25 Edge will be as thin as 5.84mm, which is a lot thinner than the 8.2 mm of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It's even more impressive considering that Samsung decreased the thickness of the S25 Ultra by 0.4mm compared to its predecessor.


Other expected specs mentioned in the leak include a 200 MP primary camera, a 50 MP secondary camera, 12 MP selfie camera, a 3,900mAh battery, 25W wired charging, 12 GB of RAM and the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Samsung is also said to equip the phone with a 120Hz LTPO display with the same Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 that's on the S25 Plus.

The lack of a third camera at the back and the 25W charging speed might seem underwhelming, but it's important to remember that the Edge's focus is on providing the S25 experience in a slimmer form factor. The phone is said to have bezels that are only 1.32mm wide, even slimmer than the 1.52mm bezels on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Aleksandar Anastasov
