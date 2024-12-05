This is the best way to maximize your Galaxy S24 Ultra holiday savings (without a trade-in)
Woot is getting into the holiday spirit in a pretty big way today, selling not just the inexpensive Galaxy S24 FE but also the super-premium Galaxy S24 Ultra at an unbeatable price in "like new" condition.
Normally available for no less than $1,300, the S Pen-wielding 6.8-inch giant is down for a limited time to only $799.99 with a 90-day warranty included. That's obviously for an entry-level 256GB storage configuration, and unfortunately, you also need to be okay with buying a T-Mobile or AT&T-specific model if you want to keep your holiday spending to an absolute minimum sans trading anything in.
A "fully unlocked" 256 gig variant of Samsung's latest (non-foldable) crown jewel, meanwhile, can be had at $849.99 if you hurry, with digital hoarders having to cough up just 50 bucks more for a 512GB carrier-agnostic unit. Incredibly enough, Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T-locked devices with 512 gigs of internal storage space are each priced at $849.99 at Woot right now, and last but certainly not least, an unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra with absolutely no strings attached can be yours for $949.99.
It pretty much goes without saying that the jumbo-sized Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship has never been available at these kinds of prices in brand-new condition, so in a way, you're looking at a better-than-Black-Friday deal here.
The "like new" S24 Ultra units sold by Woot at new record low prices are said to have been "gently handled" and "thoroughly inspected" after being returned by their original owners within no more than 15 days of their purchase, which obviously guarantees full functionality and nearly flawless cosmetic condition.
Before pulling the trigger, it's probably a good idea to check out our comprehensive Galaxy S24 Ultra review and make sure this is the best Android phone for you, which is almost certainly the case if you like massive screens with great detail and super-advanced refresh rate technology, very competent and versatile camera systems, large batteries with blazing fast charging support, stylus functionality, top-notch processing power, futuristic Galaxy AI capabilities, and unrivaled long-term software support.
If you're not willing to cut corners or take any risks this holiday season, the S24 Ultra can be purchased at a smaller but also very substantial $400 discount with your choice of 256 or 512GB storage in brand-new condition directly from Samsung.
