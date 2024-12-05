This sweet new holiday deal makes the Galaxy S24 FE an absolute must-buy in 'like new' condition





Normally available for $649.99 from its manufacturer and the biggest third-party retailers around, the S24 FE is marked down by a record new 250 bucks... in "like new" condition. That's not exactly ideal for fairly obvious reasons, but for what it's worth, the units sold at four Benjamins a pop are not your everyday refurbished or pre-owned devices.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400e Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 1900 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Like New Condition, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included $250 off (38%) $399 99 $649 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400e Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 1900 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Mint Color $100 off (15%) Buy at Amazon





In fact, they're as close to new ones as they can get, hailing directly from Samsung 's official 15-day buyer's remorse return program. In other words, the original owners of these ultra-affordable Galaxy S24 FE units have only used them for 15 days (at most), and their full functionality and near-perfect cosmetic condition is guaranteed through a "thorough inspection" process by Woot.





The Amazon-owned e-tailer obviously sells the S24 Fan Edition in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration at $399.99 while charging just 30 bucks more for a 256 gig variant. Both models are available in multiple colorways (at least if you hurry), and also if you hurry, you can receive your cheaper-than-ever "like-new" phone by Christmas.





The S24 FE's $200 Black Friday discount at retailers like Amazon has expired, mind you, so the best you can do if you absolutely have to order this bad boy in brand-new condition is save $100 with no strings attached and no catches.



