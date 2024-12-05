This sweet new holiday deal makes the Galaxy S24 FE an absolute must-buy in 'like new' condition
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Priced a bit too steeply at its US commercial debut a couple of months ago, the Galaxy S24 Fan Edition dropped to a far more reasonable $449.99 recently and is now amazingly on sale for as little as $399.99. This new Woot deal improves on Samsung and Amazon's top Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 discounts, but there is an important "catch" to consider before deciding to pull the trigger here.
Normally available for $649.99 from its manufacturer and the biggest third-party retailers around, the S24 FE is marked down by a record new 250 bucks... in "like new" condition. That's not exactly ideal for fairly obvious reasons, but for what it's worth, the units sold at four Benjamins a pop are not your everyday refurbished or pre-owned devices.
In fact, they're as close to new ones as they can get, hailing directly from Samsung's official 15-day buyer's remorse return program. In other words, the original owners of these ultra-affordable Galaxy S24 FE units have only used them for 15 days (at most), and their full functionality and near-perfect cosmetic condition is guaranteed through a "thorough inspection" process by Woot.
The Amazon-owned e-tailer obviously sells the S24 Fan Edition in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration at $399.99 while charging just 30 bucks more for a 256 gig variant. Both models are available in multiple colorways (at least if you hurry), and also if you hurry, you can receive your cheaper-than-ever "like-new" phone by Christmas.
The S24 FE's $200 Black Friday discount at retailers like Amazon has expired, mind you, so the best you can do if you absolutely have to order this bad boy in brand-new condition is save $100 with no strings attached and no catches.
At $399.99 and $429.99, you're looking at quite possibly the best budget 5G phone out there right now, with a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED 2X display in tow, as well as a powerful Exynos 2400e processor, hefty 4,700mAh battery, excellent 50, 8, and 12MP rear-facing cameras, full Galaxy AI support, and perhaps most impressively, the same stellar long-term software support as the considerably costlier Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra.
