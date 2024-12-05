This sweet new holiday deal makes the Galaxy S24 FE an absolute must-buy in 'like new' condition

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Priced a bit too steeply at its US commercial debut a couple of months ago, the Galaxy S24 Fan Edition dropped to a far more reasonable $449.99 recently and is now amazingly on sale for as little as $399.99. This new Woot deal improves on Samsung and Amazon's top Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 discounts, but there is an important "catch" to consider before deciding to pull the trigger here.

Normally available for $649.99 from its manufacturer and the biggest third-party retailers around, the S24 FE is marked down by a record new 250 bucks... in "like new" condition. That's not exactly ideal for fairly obvious reasons, but for what it's worth, the units sold at four Benjamins a pop are not your everyday refurbished or pre-owned devices.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400e Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 1900 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Like New Condition, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included
$250 off (38%)
$399 99
$649 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400e Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 1900 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Mint Color
$100 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

In fact, they're as close to new ones as they can get, hailing directly from Samsung's official 15-day buyer's remorse return program. In other words, the original owners of these ultra-affordable Galaxy S24 FE units have only used them for 15 days (at most), and their full functionality and near-perfect cosmetic condition is guaranteed through a "thorough inspection" process by Woot.

The Amazon-owned e-tailer obviously sells the S24 Fan Edition in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration at $399.99  while charging just 30 bucks more for a 256 gig variant. Both models are available in multiple colorways (at least if you hurry), and also if you hurry, you can receive your cheaper-than-ever "like-new" phone by Christmas.

The S24 FE's $200 Black Friday discount at retailers like Amazon has expired, mind you, so the best you can do if you absolutely have to order this bad boy in brand-new condition is save $100 with no strings attached and no catches.

At $399.99 and $429.99, you're looking at quite possibly the best budget 5G phone out there right now, with a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED 2X display in tow, as well as a powerful Exynos 2400e processor, hefty 4,700mAh battery, excellent 50, 8, and 12MP rear-facing cameras, full Galaxy AI support, and perhaps most impressively, the same stellar long-term software support as the considerably costlier Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

