Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

OnePlus 12 offers mega performance for an even more reasonable price

By
0comments
Android Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There's finally a good deal on the OnePlus 12 but you should hurry
After a long time, OnePlus gave us a phone that truly feels like a flagship killer, offering high-end features at a lower price than competing phones. The phone was released in December 2023 and Amazon is finally offering the first cash discount on it.

The OnePlus 12 is not a phone that you buy because you can't afford top smartphones from other companies. It's a phone that you a buy because, in many ways, it's better than the other options.

OnePlus 12 12GB/256GB

6.82-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 | Trinity Engine | Hasselblad-tuned triple camera array | 5,400mAh battery | 80W charging | Wireless charging
$100 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon


You get a huge 6.82-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz for buttery smooth scrolling. It's brighter than most phones on the market, including the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. The screen has also been designed to read touch inputs even when it's wet, which is not something that other phones can pull off.

It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is mated with a healthy 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also flaunts the Trinity Engine feature that ensures a smooth and stable experience. The phone is fast and slick in daily use and even the most demanding of games run flawlessly.

The phone has a battery capacity of 5,400mAh and even with intensive use, it will last through the end of the day. With prudent use, it should last you two days. It supports 80W charging and needs only 30 minutes for a full charge. You can also charge it wirelessly.

The device boasts a triple camera array with a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide module, and a 64MP periscope telephoto unit with 3x zoom. It produces detailed, color-accurate photos.

The 12GB/256GB OnePlus 12 costs $799.99, so it's already more affordable than the Pixel 8 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and iPhone 15 Pro. At the moment, it's $100 off, making it even more affordable.

This is one of the best OnePlus 12 deals we have seen to date, so if you want an affordable flagship phone that can do it all, get OnePlus' latest flagship before it jumps back to its previous price.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Featured Stories

In 2024, Pixel 7 makes both the $1,300 Galaxy S24 Ultra and $350 Nothing Phone 2 look overpriced!
In 2024, Pixel 7 makes both the $1,300 Galaxy S24 Ultra and $350 Nothing Phone 2 look overpriced!
Render and specs for OnePlus 13 leak
Render and specs for OnePlus 13 leak
Analyst sees changes coming to iPhone next year
Analyst sees changes coming to iPhone next year
Battery AI reportedly extends Galaxy S25 battery life
Battery AI reportedly extends Galaxy S25 battery life
Loading Comments...

Latest News

6G data speeds hit 100Gbps in test, 500 times faster than average 5G data speeds
6G data speeds hit 100Gbps in test, 500 times faster than average 5G data speeds
Patent application could indicate that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone
Patent application could indicate that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Bye AMD? Samsung reportedly plans to use in-house GPU starting with Exynos 2600 SoC
Bye AMD? Samsung reportedly plans to use in-house GPU starting with Exynos 2600 SoC
Under-screen Face ID for iPhone reportedly delayed (again)
Under-screen Face ID for iPhone reportedly delayed (again)
Mystery premium segment U.S smartphone will be powered by flagship MediaTek chipset
Mystery premium segment U.S smartphone will be powered by flagship MediaTek chipset
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless