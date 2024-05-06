OnePlus 12 offers mega performance for an even more reasonable price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
After a long time, OnePlus gave us a phone that truly feels like a flagship killer, offering high-end features at a lower price than competing phones. The phone was released in December 2023 and Amazon is finally offering the first cash discount on it.
The OnePlus 12 is not a phone that you buy because you can't afford top smartphones from other companies. It's a phone that you a buy because, in many ways, it's better than the other options.
You get a huge 6.82-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz for buttery smooth scrolling. It's brighter than most phones on the market, including the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. The screen has also been designed to read touch inputs even when it's wet, which is not something that other phones can pull off.
It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is mated with a healthy 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also flaunts the Trinity Engine feature that ensures a smooth and stable experience. The phone is fast and slick in daily use and even the most demanding of games run flawlessly.
The device boasts a triple camera array with a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide module, and a 64MP periscope telephoto unit with 3x zoom. It produces detailed, color-accurate photos.
The 12GB/256GB OnePlus 12 costs $799.99, so it's already more affordable than the Pixel 8 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and iPhone 15 Pro. At the moment, it's $100 off, making it even more affordable.
This is one of the best OnePlus 12 deals we have seen to date, so if you want an affordable flagship phone that can do it all, get OnePlus' latest flagship before it jumps back to its previous price.
The OnePlus 12 is not a phone that you buy because you can't afford top smartphones from other companies. It's a phone that you a buy because, in many ways, it's better than the other options.
You get a huge 6.82-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz for buttery smooth scrolling. It's brighter than most phones on the market, including the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. The screen has also been designed to read touch inputs even when it's wet, which is not something that other phones can pull off.
It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is mated with a healthy 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also flaunts the Trinity Engine feature that ensures a smooth and stable experience. The phone is fast and slick in daily use and even the most demanding of games run flawlessly.
The phone has a battery capacity of 5,400mAh and even with intensive use, it will last through the end of the day. With prudent use, it should last you two days. It supports 80W charging and needs only 30 minutes for a full charge. You can also charge it wirelessly.
The device boasts a triple camera array with a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide module, and a 64MP periscope telephoto unit with 3x zoom. It produces detailed, color-accurate photos.
The 12GB/256GB OnePlus 12 costs $799.99, so it's already more affordable than the Pixel 8 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and iPhone 15 Pro. At the moment, it's $100 off, making it even more affordable.
This is one of the best OnePlus 12 deals we have seen to date, so if you want an affordable flagship phone that can do it all, get OnePlus' latest flagship before it jumps back to its previous price.
Things that are NOT allowed: