OnePlus 12 offers mega performance for an even more reasonable price

You get a huge 6.82-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz for buttery smooth scrolling. It's brighter than most phones on the market, including the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max . The screen has also been designed to read touch inputs even when it's wet, which is not something that other phones can pull off.It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is mated with a healthy 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also flaunts the Trinity Engine feature that ensures a smooth and stable experience. The phone is fast and slick in daily use and even the most demanding of games run flawlessly.The phone has a battery capacity of 5,400mAh and even with intensive use, it will last through the end of the day. With prudent use, it should last you two days. It supports 80W charging and needs only 30 minutes for a full charge. You can also charge it wirelessly.The device boasts a triple camera array with a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide module, and a 64MP periscope telephoto unit with 3x zoom. It produces detailed, color-accurate photos.The 12GB/256GBcosts $799.99, so it's already more affordable than the Pixel 8 Pro Galaxy S24 Ultra , and iPhone 15 Pro . At the moment, it's $100 off, making it even more affordable.This is one of the bestdeals we have seen to date, so if you want an affordable flagship phone that can do it all, get OnePlus' latest flagship before it jumps back to its previous price.