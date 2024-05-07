Brilliant new deal lands the Galaxy S24 at its best price on Amazon for a short while
Not long ago, Amazon and Best Buy launched the first more substantial discounts on Samsung’s AI-enhanced Galaxy S24. Back then, the smartphone was $75 off across all available colors. Fast forward to today, and we’ve got another, this time a much better offer at Amazon. Presently, you can save $100 on the 128GB model, which also lands it at its best price!
That’s right! This high-end phone has never been so generously discounted! Moreover, rival merchants Best Buy and Walmart have no ongoing deals on this particular storage version. So, if you want to get the Android phone at its best price, hurry up, as Amazon’s deal will most certainly expire soon.
Some products are worth buying simply because the discount is just too good to be true. Well, that’s not the case with the incredible Galaxy S24. Undoubtedly, its price cut is more than attractive, but the phone is certainly worth it even at its full MSRP.
For about $700, you get a 6.17-inch OLED screen with 1-120Hz refresh rates and a crazy-high peak brightness of 2,600 nits. Thin bezels add to the immersive experience, giving you bright, vivid colors you’ll most likely fall for.
Aside from that, the phone offers superb performance, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. With it, this bad boy is much more capable than its predecessor, the S23. Let’s not forget the camera setup that makes one of the best Samsung phones even more desirable.
The device has a triple-camera system on the rear, consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 10MP 3X zoom unit, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. You can expect nothing short of incredible-looking photos. On the front, the device packs a 12MP snapper. As for the battery, you have a 4,000mAh battery that should last roughly 8.5 hours of video streaming.
When you add the long software support and the fancy AI tricks to the equation, you get a smartphone that indeed deserves your attention. Especially now that Amazon sells it at its best price for a short while.
