Massive Galaxy S24 leak reveals standard model may disappoint US buyers

Windows Report With FCC approval in the bag, Samsung is allegedly gearing up for the Galaxy S24 Unpacked event which will be held on January 17. Although no head-turning upgrades are expected, the South Korean giant is rumored to introduce a couple of changes to differentiate the lineup from the outgoing range.has today published nearly all of the phones' expected specs as well as new renders.





The report largely corroborates rumors that sound legit, including the The report largely corroborates rumors that sound legit, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra ditching the 10MP 10x periscope camera for a 50MP unit with 5x zoom, a flat screen for the Ultra , bigger batteries for the base and Plus models, and new AI features for the entire lineup.





Per the report, the new phones will be able to translate messages in real-time, offer generative AI to help with image editing and flaunt better search features. This includes the capability to show information about any area of an image highlighted by the user.





Initially, only the Galaxy S24 Ultra was rumored to adopt a titanium frame but later rumors said all three models could switch out the aluminum frame. Today's report says that only the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have titanium sides.





As previous rumors said, the phones will likely come in black, gray, violet, and yellow, but Samsung will use different marketing names for them.





The new AI capabilities will require a better cooling solution. For this reason, all phones will apparently come with bigger vapor chambers. The S24 Ultra will supposedly have a 1.9 times bigger chamber, the S24 Plus will have a 1.5 times larger cooling chamber, and the S24 will have a 1.6x bigger chamber.





Galaxy S24 will be powered by the Exynos 2400. This is not the first time we have heard about the possibility. In August, Perhaps the most surprising piece of information in the report is that thewill be powered by the Exynos 2400. This is not the first time we have heard about the possibility. In August, a report said that the base model would be powered by an in-house chip, whereas the other two variants would be underpinned by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3





Samsung could be doing this to save cost as rumors say the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is more expensive than its predecessor. Samsung could be doing this to save cost as rumors say theis more expensive than its predecessor.



