Galaxy S24's Exynos 2400 set to eclipse Apple's A17 Pro, claims tipster
Mid-December is surely a glittering time of the year, but it’s also the season of rumors related to the upcoming Galaxy S24 series. And when the rumors clash the Galaxy S24 with the iPhone 15 Pro, it's an early Christmas for us.

The latest rumor comes from well-known tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve), who sums up some key observations about the Exynos 2400 SoC.

A quick reminder: Samsung will apparently release the Galaxy S24 line devices with different chips under the hood, depending on the market they’re sold in. The Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24+ will all get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US, China, and possibly Canada. Outside of those countries, only the Galaxy S24 Ultra would get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with the other two phones in the lineup – the Galaxy S24 and its bigger sibling the Galaxy S24+ – most likely housing Samsung’s homebrewed Exynos 2400 chip.

The tipster is saying that the Exynos 2400’s capabilities will be “Surpassing the GPU performance of Apple A17 Pro” and reminds us that the Exynos 2400 is co-designed with AMD for the GPU.

The tipster also points out that the chip could bring “improved performance due to accumulated process expertise” and says Samsung is sticking to the 4nm process, in contrast to the 3nm cutting edge technology that Apple used in its A17 Pro (it’s to be found in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max). Revengus concludes the post with a reminder that the Exynos 2400 got its thickness reduced, and its heat dissipation – improved. Heat, as you know, is the enemy of electronics.

Just a quick side note: The smaller feature set (3nm) means that Apple can squeeze 3 billion more transistors inside the A17 Pro compared to the A16 Bionic (its previous top chip). That is a 19% higher transistor count and means that there are 19 billion transistors inside the A17 Pro.



Samsung presented its new Exynos 2400 chipset during the Samsung System LSI Tech Day 2023 event and presented it to come with “improved CPU performance by 1.7 times and AI performance by 14.7 times compared to its predecessor, the Exynos 2200”.
