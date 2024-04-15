Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Amazon and Best Buy are charging a cool $75 less than usual for Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S24

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon and Best Buy are charging a cool $75 less than usual for Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S24
The most compact and affordable Galaxy S24 model might not be the most popular member of Samsung's latest family of ultra-high-end handsets, but interestingly enough, it's the only one available at a discount with no special requirements or strings attached right now.

Both Amazon and Best Buy shoppers can get the 6.2-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse for $75 less than usual in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations and a bunch of different colorways. The former variant normally costs $799.99, while the latter's list price is set at $859.99, and of course, you'll receive full support for all US carriers on both 4G LTE and 5G networks sans any restrictions whatsoever regardless of your buying choice.

Samsung Galaxy S24

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options
$75 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options
$75 off (9%)
$724 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Although not exactly earth-shattering, this new $75 discount comes extremely close to the best deal ever offered by a major US retailer on the non-Plus and non-Ultra Galaxy S24. This bad boy's bigger and (slightly) more advanced brothers, mind you, are not currently marked down by a single cent by either Amazon or Best Buy, which makes this S24 promotion highly unusual and pretty darn compelling.

After all, we are looking at one of the absolute best Android phones money can buy here... even without the S Pen support or 200MP camera on the state-of-the-art Galaxy S24 Ultra. Our comprehensive S24 review proves this is a delightful little device that can get the job done for the vast majority of power users out there.

A touch of artificial intelligence will help get the best out of the "small" Galaxy S24's big 50, 10, and 12MP rear-facing shooters, while Samsung's seven years (!!!) of software updates guarantees your investment is safe in the hands of the world's largest smartphone vendor.

Recommended Stories
Can you do better at a comparable or lower price point? From a long-term software support standpoint, probably not, but as far as hardware specifications are concerned (as well as overall value for your money), it's still difficult to argue with the likes of the OnePlus 12R and Google Pixel 8, especially at their huge new discounts.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 - Deals History
10 stories
15 Apr, 2024
Amazon and Best Buy are charging a cool $75 less than usual for Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S24
01 Apr, 2024
This is by far the greatest unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra deal to date; get it while you can!
18 Mar, 2024
Sweet new $150 Galaxy S24 Ultra discount makes an amazing phone even better Amazon's first substantial discount on the stellar Galaxy S24+ is up for grabs once again
06 Mar, 2024
Samsung's already amazing Galaxy S24+ deal is made that much greater for 24 hours only
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)

Latest News

Lower and lower, the price of the OG Pixel Watch dips even further on Amazon
Lower and lower, the price of the OG Pixel Watch dips even further on Amazon
Another hint that Thanos, a.k.a. the vivo X100 Ultra, is coming in May
Another hint that Thanos, a.k.a. the vivo X100 Ultra, is coming in May
Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple CEO makes key visit to boost supply chain relationships
Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple CEO makes key visit to boost supply chain relationships
The budget Sony WF-C500 are a real steal after an epic 41% discount on Walmart
The budget Sony WF-C500 are a real steal after an epic 41% discount on Walmart
Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes
Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes
The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast
The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless