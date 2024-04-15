Amazon and Best Buy are charging a cool $75 less than usual for Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S24

Up Next:
The most compact and affordable Galaxy S24 model might not be the most popular member of Samsung's latest family of ultra-high-end handsets, but interestingly enough, it's the only one available at a discount with no special requirements or strings attached right now.
Both Amazon and Best Buy shoppers can get the 6.2-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse for $75 less than usual in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations and a bunch of different colorways. The former variant normally costs $799.99, while the latter's list price is set at $859.99, and of course, you'll receive full support for all US carriers on both 4G LTE and 5G networks sans any restrictions whatsoever regardless of your buying choice.
Although not exactly earth-shattering, this new $75 discount comes extremely close to the best deal ever offered by a major US retailer on the non-Plus and non-Ultra Galaxy S24. This bad boy's bigger and (slightly) more advanced brothers, mind you, are not currently marked down by a single cent by either Amazon or Best Buy, which makes this S24 promotion highly unusual and pretty darn compelling.
After all, we are looking at one of the absolute best Android phones money can buy here... even without the S Pen support or 200MP camera on the state-of-the-art Galaxy S24 Ultra. Our comprehensive S24 review proves this is a delightful little device that can get the job done for the vast majority of power users out there.
A touch of artificial intelligence will help get the best out of the "small" Galaxy S24's big 50, 10, and 12MP rear-facing shooters, while Samsung's seven years (!!!) of software updates guarantees your investment is safe in the hands of the world's largest smartphone vendor.
Can you do better at a comparable or lower price point? From a long-term software support standpoint, probably not, but as far as hardware specifications are concerned (as well as overall value for your money), it's still difficult to argue with the likes of the OnePlus 12R and Google Pixel 8, especially at their huge new discounts.
