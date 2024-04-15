Amazon and Best Buy are charging a cool $75 less than usual for Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24





Both Amazon and Best Buy shoppers can get the 6.2-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse for $75 less than usual in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations and a bunch of different colorways. The former variant normally costs $799.99, while the latter's list price is set at $859.99, and of course, you'll receive full support for all US carriers on both 4G LTE and 5G networks sans any restrictions whatsoever regardless of your buying choice.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options $75 off (9%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options $75 off (9%) $724 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy





Although not exactly earth-shattering, this new $75 discount comes extremely close to the best deal ever offered by a major US retailer on the non-Plus and non-Ultra Galaxy S24 . This bad boy's bigger and (slightly) more advanced brothers, mind you, are not currently marked down by a single cent by either Amazon or Best Buy, which makes this S24 promotion highly unusual and pretty darn compelling.





After all, we are looking at one of the absolute best Android phones money can buy here... even without the S Pen support or 200MP camera on the state-of-the-art Galaxy S24 Ultra . Our comprehensive S24 review proves this is a delightful little device that can get the job done for the vast majority of power users out there.





Galaxy S24 's big 50, 10, and 12MP rear-facing shooters, while Samsung's seven years (!!!) of software updates guarantees your investment is safe in the hands of A touch of artificial intelligence will help get the best out of the "small"'s big 50, 10, and 12MP rear-facing shooters, while Samsung's seven years (!!!) of software updates guarantees your investment is safe in the hands of the world's largest smartphone vendor



still difficult to argue with the likes of the Can you do better at a comparable or lower price point? From a long-term software support standpoint, probably not, but as far as hardware specifications are concerned (as well as overall value for your money), it'sdifficult to argue with the likes of the OnePlus 12R and Google Pixel 8 , especially at their huge new discounts.