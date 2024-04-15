The deliciously affordable OnePlus 12R beast is even cheaper than usual with 16GB RAM





almost everything the most demanding mobile power users out there could ever need. Previously Normally available for as little as $500, the 6.78-inch giant provideseverything the most demanding mobile power users out there could ever need. Previously sold alongside a nice gift or other to further improve its appeal , the OnePlus 12R is amazingly discounted today for the very first time with no catches, no special conditions, and no strings attached.

Both OnePlus and Amazon are slashing a cool and unprecedented 70 bucks off the handset's $599.99 list price with 256GB storage and 16GB RAM, arguably making that top-of-the-line configuration more attractive than the entry-level 128/8GB variant.





If you hurry, you can opt for an "iron gray" or "cool blue" colorway, the latter of which certainly makes the premium construction of the 12R shine bright like a diamond. Of course, true beauty lies beneath appearances, and while this bad boy is not quite as powerful as the best of the best Android phones around in 2024, its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor should still prove more than adequate for all your daily trials and tribulations.





The rest of the specifications are... even more impressive (considering that very reasonable price point), including everything from a stunning AMOLED display with one billion colors and a peak brightness of 4500 nits to an almost unbelievably large 5,500mAh battery equipped with outstandingly fast 100W charging technology.



These are more than just numbers on a piece of paper (or a computer screen), mind you, as evidenced by our in-depth review a couple of months back. That found the battery life to be just as remarkable as the cell capacity suggests, the screen perhaps even brighter and sharper than you'd expect (especially for less than $500), the charging an absolute breeze, and the cameras... a bit lacking.





There was simply no way for the OnePlus 12R to achieve perfection in every single department, but even its imaging capabilities are really not bad for its newly and drastically reduced price.