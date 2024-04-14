Retailer takes buzzsaw to Pixel 8 price, making it cheaper than Pixel 7a





Google's Pixel phones already stood out because of their impressive cameras and after the integration of AI-powered features, the Pixel 8 is one of your best bets if you want a phone that can do what no other device can.





The phone's specs are top of the line: You get a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, Google's latest homebrewed chip, a capable camera package, and a large battery.





The Tensor G3 chip powers through everything that most people do on their smartphones. This in-house chip is also behind many of the phone's AI features that improve everything from photography to speech processing.





The phone has a 50MP main shooter and a 12MP ultrawide sensor and churns out incredible shots with accurate colors and plenty of details. You also get features like Best Take, which lets you choose the best elements from a burst of group images, and Magic Editor which lets you move around the subject.





The Pixel 8 will be supported for a whopping seven years and during that time, it will get many new features. For instance, it recently got Google's language model Gemini Nano which enables features like Summarize in Recorder and Gboard Smart Reply.



Pixel 8 for $446.49, meaning you can save $254 on it right now. At this price, the phone is more affordable than the Woot is selling the 128GBfor $446.49, meaning you can save $254 on it right now. At this price, the phone is more affordable than the Pixel 7a , which costs $499.





This is a fresh low for the phone and while the phone is unlocked, it comes in the "open box" condition. That doesn't mean it's not brand new. It only means that it someone opened it for reasons such as taking a photo of it.





If that's a compromise you are not willing to make, Best Buy is also selling the phone for $150 off.