Retailer takes buzzsaw to Pixel 8 price, making it cheaper than Pixel 7a

By
Android Google
The best smartphones of 2024 don't come cheap. Even the Google Pixel 8 is $100 more expensive than the Pixel 7, but with a starting price of $699, it's still more affordable than the Apple iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S24, both of which start at $799. Amazon subsidiary Woot is offering the biggest discount to date on the Pixel 8, pushing the price into mid-tier territory. 

Google's Pixel phones already stood out because of their impressive cameras and after the integration of AI-powered features, the Pixel 8 is one of your best bets if you want a phone that can do what no other device can.

The phone's specs are top of the line: You get a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, Google's latest homebrewed chip, a capable camera package, and a large battery.

The Tensor G3 chip powers through everything that most people do on their smartphones. This in-house chip is also behind many of the phone's AI features that improve everything from photography to speech processing.

The phone has a 50MP main shooter and a 12MP ultrawide sensor and churns out incredible shots with accurate colors and plenty of details. You also get features like Best Take, which lets you choose the best elements from a burst of group images, and Magic Editor which lets you move around the subject. 

The Pixel 8 will be supported for a whopping seven years and during that time, it will get many new features. For instance, it recently got Google's language model Gemini Nano which enables features like Summarize in Recorder and Gboard Smart Reply.

Woot is selling the 128GB Pixel 8 for $446.49, meaning you can save $254 on it right now. At this price, the phone is more affordable than the Pixel 7a, which costs $499. 

This is a fresh low for the phone and while the phone is unlocked, it comes in  the "open box" condition. That doesn't mean it's not brand new. It only means that it someone opened it for reasons such as taking a photo of it.

If that's a compromise you are not willing to make, Best Buy is also selling the phone for $150 off.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

