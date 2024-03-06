Yet another hot new Galaxy S24 deal lets you save up to $250 sans trade-in





If that doesn't scratch your itch for a super-premium Android-powered bargain right now for... obvious reasons either, you might be interested in a Best Buy deal that eliminates the trade-in condition while still asking one important thing of you.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, AT&T Activation with New Line or New Account Required ($150 Discount Available with Upgrade) $250 off (31%) $549 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy





Specifically, you'll need to activate the technically unlocked 6.2-inch S24 on AT&T upfront in order to save as much as 250 bucks. That discount is only good with a new line of service or a new account altogether, while current AT&T subscribers looking for a simple and straightforward upgrade will have to make do with a $150 markdown.





Normally priced at $799.99 (in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, of course), the non-Plus and non-Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 can thus be yours for as little as 550 bucks at the time of this writing even if you don't have something to trade in or you don't want to ditch your existing smartphone in favor of a new one.





Although bound to be found inconvenient by some buyers, the carrier activation requirement is really not as bad as it sounds, allowing you to move to a different operator of your choice shortly after making your initial purchase.



