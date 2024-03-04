Samsung is letting Galaxy S24 Ultra buyers save up to $1,220 now: here's how

Up Next:
If you still haven't had enough great Samsung deals for today and want to slash (way) more than 150 bucks off the list price of the top-of-the-line new Galaxy S24 Ultra, we'd like to draw your attention for a few seconds to the device manufacturer's official US website... for a change.
That's where a massive Discover Samsung Spring Sale is currently taking place, and at least for 24 hours, by far the most attractive promotion sees the aforementioned S Pen-wielding 6.8-inch giant drop to as little as $299.99... in a 512GB storage variant... with an additional $100 credit also included at no extra charge.
As you can imagine, such a mind-blowing offer can't possibly come without strings, and to the surprise of absolutely nobody the least bit familiar with these types of deals, the key condition you need to meet is an "eligible" device trade-in.
That alone is going to save you no less than $1,000, and surprise, surprise, you don't necessarily have to ditch a Galaxy S23 Ultra in perfect working condition to score the maximum trade-in value. Phones like the Galaxy S22, S21 FE, S20 FE, S21, S20, Note 20, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 3, and the original Galaxy Fold, as well as Apple's iPhone 11, 12, 13, and SE 3 (to name just a few) will also do... as long as you don't have a problem activating your hot new S24 Ultra on AT&T with a monthly installment plan.
That's the second requirement, and while we do understand it can prove a bit inconvenient for certain prospective buyers, we're sure others will still relish the opportunity to get such a dirt-cheap 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra. That configuration normally costs a whopping $1,419.99, mind you, so in order to end up paying just three Benjamins all in all, Samsung will also give you a $120 instant discount on top of the aforementioned trade-in savings.
Then you have $100 instant e-store credit to spend on your accessories of choice, be them cases, covers, earbuds, or smartwatches, and in order to ensure a little extra flexibility for this bonkers one-day-only Discover Spring promo, Samsung will accept activations on T-Mobile as well.
If you prefer the "Un-carrier" over Ma Bell, you'll need to manually enter the IMEI of the phone you're looking to trade in to see if it qualifies for the top discount. Let us know how that works out for you in the end and... have fun shopping while you can!
