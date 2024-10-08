Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!

Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S24 is irresistibly priced after this outstanding $200 Prime Day discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S24
This may shock some of you, but one of the best budget 5G phones available right now is without a doubt the Galaxy S24. No, not the S24 FE, mind you, but rather the S24 period. Yes, the ultra-high-end handset released by Samsung around nine months ago alongside the larger but not faster S24+ and S24 Ultra.

The 6.2-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse is currently marked down by a whopping $200 with both 128 and 256GB storage, which incredibly makes this bad boy more affordable than the aforementioned Galaxy S24 FE... for a limited time.

Samsung Galaxy S24

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$200 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$200 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

You have 48 hours to claim this seemingly unbeatable Amazon Prime Big Deal, and as that label suggests, you need to be a Prime member to maximize your savings ahead of the always difficult (for your budget, at least) holiday season.

The unlocked 5G-enabled Galaxy S24 normally costs $799.99 in an entry-level variant with only 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and $859.99 if you need twice that internal storage space. Both configurations pack the same 8GB RAM count, and of course, the rest of the specifications are unchanged between the two models as well, including that compact aforementioned Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 10, and 12MP sensors, and a respectable 4,000mAh battery equipped with 25W charging technology.

Can you get a better Android phone today at the S24's newly reduced price tags? Certainly not if you're a hardcore Samsung fan, and probably not if you care about things like cutting-edge AI features and long-term software support either.

As our comprehensive Galaxy S24 review showed at the beginning of the year, this is definitely not a perfect device, but thanks to all of those strengths and in spite of a few fairly obvious weaknesses (like the unimpressive charging speeds and some unpolished Galaxy AI tools), its value is absolutely undeniable and pretty much unrivaled at a huge $200 discount with (almost) no strings attached.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 - Deals History
40 stories
08 Oct, 2024
The Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB sells like hot cakes with this unmissable October Prime Day deal Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S24 is irresistibly priced after this outstanding $200 Prime Day discount
03 Oct, 2024
The first good Galaxy S24 FE deal (with no trade-in) has arrived at both Amazon and Best Buy The supreme 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra is now $271 off on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
21 Sep, 2024
Yet another tempting Galaxy S24+ is up for grabs at Amazon, though for a short while
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless