Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S24 is irresistibly priced after this outstanding $200 Prime Day discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
This may shock some of you, but one of the best budget 5G phones available right now is without a doubt the Galaxy S24. No, not the S24 FE, mind you, but rather the S24 period. Yes, the ultra-high-end handset released by Samsung around nine months ago alongside the larger but not faster S24+ and S24 Ultra.
The 6.2-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse is currently marked down by a whopping $200 with both 128 and 256GB storage, which incredibly makes this bad boy more affordable than the aforementioned Galaxy S24 FE... for a limited time.
You have 48 hours to claim this seemingly unbeatable Amazon Prime Big Deal, and as that label suggests, you need to be a Prime member to maximize your savings ahead of the always difficult (for your budget, at least) holiday season.
The unlocked 5G-enabled Galaxy S24 normally costs $799.99 in an entry-level variant with only 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and $859.99 if you need twice that internal storage space. Both configurations pack the same 8GB RAM count, and of course, the rest of the specifications are unchanged between the two models as well, including that compact aforementioned Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 10, and 12MP sensors, and a respectable 4,000mAh battery equipped with 25W charging technology.
Can you get a better Android phone today at the S24's newly reduced price tags? Certainly not if you're a hardcore Samsung fan, and probably not if you care about things like cutting-edge AI features and long-term software support either.
As our comprehensive Galaxy S24 review showed at the beginning of the year, this is definitely not a perfect device, but thanks to all of those strengths and in spite of a few fairly obvious weaknesses (like the unimpressive charging speeds and some unpolished Galaxy AI tools), its value is absolutely undeniable and pretty much unrivaled at a huge $200 discount with (almost) no strings attached.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
08 Oct, 2024The Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB sells like hot cakes with this unmissable October Prime Day deal Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S24 is irresistibly priced after this outstanding $200 Prime Day discount
03 Oct, 2024The first good Galaxy S24 FE deal (with no trade-in) has arrived at both Amazon and Best Buy The supreme 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra is now $271 off on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
21 Sep, 2024Yet another tempting Galaxy S24+ is up for grabs at Amazon, though for a short while
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: