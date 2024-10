Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S24 is irresistibly priced after this outstanding $200 Prime Day discount

Galaxy S24





The 6.2-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse is currently marked down by a whopping $200 with both 128 and 256GB storage, which incredibly makes this bad boy more affordable than the aforementioned The 6.2-inchpowerhouse is currently marked down by a whopping $200 with both 128 and 256GB storage, which incredibly makes this bad boy more affordable than the aforementioned Galaxy S24 FE ... for a limited time.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required $200 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required $200 off (23%) Buy at Amazon





You have 48 hours to claim this seemingly unbeatable Amazon Prime Big Deal , and as that label suggests, you need to be a Prime member to maximize your savings ahead of the always difficult (for your budget, at least) holiday season.





Galaxy S24 The unlocked 5G-enablednormally costs $799.99 in an entry-level variant with only 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and $859.99 if you need twice that internal storage space. Both configurations pack the same 8GB RAM count, and of course, the rest of the specifications are unchanged between the two models as well, including that compact aforementioned Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 10, and 12MP sensors, and a respectable 4,000mAh battery equipped with 25W charging technology.





Can you get a better Android phone today at the S24's newly reduced price tags? Certainly not if you're a hardcore Samsung fan, and probably not if you care about things like cutting-edge AI features and long-term software support either.





showed at the beginning of the year, this is definitely not a perfect device, but thanks to all of those strengths and in spite of a few fairly obvious weaknesses (like the unimpressive charging speeds and some unpolished As our comprehensive Galaxy S24 review showed at the beginning of the year, this is definitely not a perfect device, but thanks to all of those strengths and in spite of a few fairly obvious weaknesses (like the unimpressive charging speeds and some unpolished Galaxy AI tools), its value is absolutely undeniable and pretty much unrivaled at a huge $200 discount with (almost) no strings attached.

This may shock some of you, but one of the best budget 5G phones available right now is without a doubt the. No, not the S24 FE , mind you, but rather the S24 period. Yes, the ultra-high-end handset released by Samsung around nine months ago alongside the larger but not faster S24+ and S24 Ultra.