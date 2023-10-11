Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S23 is a power user's low-cost dream at this hefty Prime Day discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Between the Galaxy S23 Ultra's incredibly sophisticated camera system and always handy built-in S Pen and the excellent overall value proposition of the 6.6-inch Galaxy S23 Plus at its latest big discount, it's pretty easy to forget that Samsung's newest non-foldable high-end smartphone lineup is actually a trio.
Of course, the third member of the state-of-the-art S23 handset family is likely to be number one on a lot of holiday shopping lists this year, especially if you can get it at the right price. While it's definitely hard to say what the sweet spot is for a 6.1-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse sans stylus support or a mind-blowing 200MP shooter on its back, we can imagine it will be rather difficult for many of you to turn down the opportunity of saving 150 bucks.
The $150 is currently slashed off both the $799.99 and $859.99 list prices of the 128 and 256GB storage configurations respectively, and all you need to do is go on Amazon.com today and place your order... after logging into your Prime account.
Not an Amazon Prime subscriber? You could always wait and see what the e-commerce giant offers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in about a month and a half, but don't be shocked if this substantial discount doesn't come back before Christmas.
After all, the "vanilla" Galaxy S23 is objectively one of the best Android phones with a (relatively) compact body out there, and at its newly reduced prices, this bad boy is probably one of the greatest budget 5G phones around, duking it out with the likes of the Motorola Edge+ (2023) and OnePlus 11.
Granted, the smallest and humblest S23-series device doesn't come with as much internal storage space or charging speeds as high as some of its direct competitors, but Samsung's software support and build quality are essentially unrivaled in today's mobile industry, making this an epic Prime Day deal you'd be foolish for completely ignoring.
