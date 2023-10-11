Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S23 is a power user's low-cost dream at this hefty Prime Day discount





Of course, the third member of the state-of-the-art S23 handset family is likely to be number one on a lot of holiday shopping lists this year, especially if you can get it at the right price. While it's definitely hard to say what the sweet spot is for a 6.1-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse sans stylus support or a mind-blowing 200MP shooter on its back, we can imagine it will be rather difficult for many of you to turn down the opportunity of saving 150 bucks.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required $150 off (19%) $649 99 $799 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required $150 off (17%) $709 99 $859 99 Buy at Amazon





The $150 is currently slashed off both the $799.99 and $859.99 list prices of the 128 and 256GB storage configurations respectively, and all you need to do is go on Amazon.com today and place your order... after logging into your Prime account.





Not an Amazon Prime subscriber? You could always wait and see what the e-commerce giant offers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in about a month and a half, but don't be shocked if this substantial discount doesn't come back before Christmas.









Granted, the smallest and humblest S23-series device doesn't come with as much internal storage space or charging speeds as high as some of its direct competitors, but Samsung 's software support and build quality are essentially unrivaled in today's mobile industry, making this an epic Prime Day deal you'd be foolish for completely ignoring.