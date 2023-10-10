Amazon slashes the Galaxy S23 Plus's price for Prime Day, making it even more tempting

Galaxy S23 Plus

Galaxy S23 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S23+ 256GB: Now $200 OFF on Amazon! Snatch the 256GB Galaxy S23+ from Amazon and save $200 in the process. The phone has nice performance and is a real bargain. $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S23 Plus

Galaxy S23 Plus

Galaxy S23 Plus

Galaxy S23 Plus

Since theis among Samsung's latest and greatest smartphones, it delivers stellar performance. This bad boy comes with the ultra-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood. On top of that, the phone packs 8GB of RAM. Thanks to its hardware, the phone can deal with pretty much everything that comes its way.Moreover, thehas a 50 MP main camera that can shoot videos in up to 8K at 30fps and a 12 MP selfie snapper that can capture videos in up to 4K at 60fps. Also, the phone takes beautiful photos, so you will look great in your clips and still images.In addition to its stellar performance and awesome cameras, thesports a 4700mAh battery, which offers all-day battery life. There is also 45W wired charging on board, capable of filling the tank in around 60 minutes.Theis a remarkable phone and is currently an even bigger bargain than usual. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to snatch one at a discounted price before the offer ends.