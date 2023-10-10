Amazon slashes the Galaxy S23 Plus's price for Prime Day, making it even more tempting
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It appears that this Amazon Prime Day is all about expensive, high-end Samsung phones getting huge price cuts. We already reported that you can save big on a brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy S23 Ultra, and now we are happy to let you know that you can also snatch a Galaxy S23 Plus with a sweet discount during Amazon Prime Day.
Since the Galaxy S23 Plus is among Samsung's latest and greatest smartphones, it delivers stellar performance. This bad boy comes with the ultra-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood. On top of that, the phone packs 8GB of RAM. Thanks to its hardware, the phone can deal with pretty much everything that comes its way.
In addition to its stellar performance and awesome cameras, the Galaxy S23 Plus sports a 4700mAh battery, which offers all-day battery life. There is also 45W wired charging on board, capable of filling the tank in around 60 minutes.
The Galaxy S23 Plus is a remarkable phone and is currently an even bigger bargain than usual. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to snatch one at a discounted price before the offer ends.
At the moment, the 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus can be yours for 20% off its price if you are a Prime Member. This means you can currently snatch a brand-new Galaxy S23 Plus 256GB with an awesome $200 discount if you take advantage of this nice Amazon Prime Day deal.
Since the Galaxy S23 Plus is among Samsung's latest and greatest smartphones, it delivers stellar performance. This bad boy comes with the ultra-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood. On top of that, the phone packs 8GB of RAM. Thanks to its hardware, the phone can deal with pretty much everything that comes its way.
Moreover, the Galaxy S23 Plus has a 50 MP main camera that can shoot videos in up to 8K at 30fps and a 12 MP selfie snapper that can capture videos in up to 4K at 60fps. Also, the phone takes beautiful photos, so you will look great in your clips and still images.
In addition to its stellar performance and awesome cameras, the Galaxy S23 Plus sports a 4700mAh battery, which offers all-day battery life. There is also 45W wired charging on board, capable of filling the tank in around 60 minutes.
The Galaxy S23 Plus is a remarkable phone and is currently an even bigger bargain than usual. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to snatch one at a discounted price before the offer ends.
Things that are NOT allowed: