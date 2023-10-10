Best Buy is offering an unbeatable Prime Day-rivaling discount on the Motorola Edge+ (2023) beast





Of course, Best Buy's Motorola Edge+ (2023) deal is bound to feel like a drop in Amazon's vast ocean of Prime-exclusive offers and promotions, but if you're not a member of any subscription service and don't want to become one just to save an extra buck on your next mobile device purchase, this might be the perfect phone for you.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color, No Subscription or Carrier Activation Required $150 off (19%) $649 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy





Priced at a fairly reasonable $799.99 right from its commercial debut just five months or so ago, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Edge Plus with a hefty 512 gigs of internal storage space is now available for a measly $649.99.





Granted, that doesn't make this 6.67-inch Android flagship a truly budget phone , but it is undeniably an incredibly low price to pay for that processor, that beautiful 165Hz OLED screen, a large 5,100mAh battery equipped with 68W charging capabilities, and not one but two different 50MP cameras joined by a third 12MP imaging sensor on the handset's premium glass back.





Pretty much the only thing the 5G-enabled Motorola Edge Plus (2023) is missing in a head-to-head battle against the much costlier Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for the title of best Android phone out there is a built-in stylus... and perhaps slightly better and lengthier software support.





As long as you're not thinking about Android 15 or 16 updates just yet, this is an epic bargain unlikely to be eclipsed by Amazon or anyone else anytime soon. And no, you don't have to choose a carrier to activate the Edge+ (2023) powerhouse on when you purchase it from Best Buy to score the completely unprecedented and presumably unbeatable $150 unlocked discount.