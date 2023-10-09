Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Prime Day Fall is here! Save big on phones now.
Save up to $400 on a brand new phone - no trade-in or carrier plans required!

Amazon is now offering an unprecedented discount on OnePlus 11

Android Deals OnePlus
4
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus has everything you need in a phone, currently at an even lower price
Any company can make a costly high-end phone but only OnePlus made a flagship phone that's affordable this year. The OnePlus 11 is as good a handset as any premium phone on the market for several hundred dollars less. Amazon is currently selling it for the lowest price ever as a part of its Prime Day promotions. Now that's a great start to the shopping season.

The OnePlus 11 has a large 6.7-inch 120Hz display with a high resolution of 1440 x 3216. It's powered by the potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and screams through all tasks effortlessly.

It packs a 5,000mAh cell and battery life is extremely good, so you won't find yourself reaching for a charger in the middle of the day. And when the time comes to recharge the phone, it will only need 27 minutes for a full charge, thanks to 80W fast charging. 

OnePlus 11

6.7 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 50MP + 48MP + 32MP 2x cameras | 5,000mAH battery | 80W charging
$130 off (19%)
$569 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 11 8GB 128GB

6.7 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 50MP + 48MP + 32MP 2x cameras | 5,000mAH battery | 80W charging
$100 off (14%)
$599 99
$699 99
Buy at OnePlus

Despite its high-end specs, the OnePlus 11 starts at $699.99 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. And at the moment, you can nab it for $130 off through Amazon or $100 off at OnePlus. Those are some awesome discounts and you should go for the phone if you don't want to spend $999 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro or $1099.99 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Sure, some might find those two phones more appealing, especially camera enthusiasts, but those devices may give you buyer's remorse. Don't get me wrong. The Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Pixel 8 Pro are among the best Android phones of 2023, but so is the OnePlus 11. It just left out some fancy features that an average consumer doesn't really care about to keep the price low.

And mind you, its camera is no slouch. The Hasselblad-tuned triple camera system camera takes perfectly good photos with plenty of details and accurate colors. 

Get the OnePlus 11 if you need a phone with blistering speeds, hyper-fast charging, and five years of security support.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Max’s new live sports streaming tier is free to current subscribers for a while
Max’s new live sports streaming tier is free to current subscribers for a while
During Prime Day, upgrade your listening for less with this Alexa-powered Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker
During Prime Day, upgrade your listening for less with this Alexa-powered Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker
This first-of-a-kind Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal requires no Amazon Prime subscription
This first-of-a-kind Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal requires no Amazon Prime subscription
Amazon is now offering an unprecedented discount on OnePlus 11
Amazon is now offering an unprecedented discount on OnePlus 11
HomePod and HomePod mini gain new Apple TV feature
HomePod and HomePod mini gain new Apple TV feature
Get the amazing Anker Soundcore Space Q45 with ANC for under $100 during Prime Day
Get the amazing Anker Soundcore Space Q45 with ANC for under $100 during Prime Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless