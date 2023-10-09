Amazon is now offering an unprecedented discount on OnePlus 11

Any company can make a costly high-end phone but only OnePlus made a flagship phone that's affordable this year. The OnePlus 11 is as good a handset as any premium phone on the market for several hundred dollars less. Amazon is currently selling it for the lowest price ever as a part of its Prime Day promotions. Now that's a great start to the shopping season.





The OnePlus 11 has a large 6.7-inch 120Hz display with a high resolution of 1440 x 3216. It's powered by the potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and screams through all tasks effortlessly.





It packs a 5,000mAh cell and battery life is extremely good, so you won't find yourself reaching for a charger in the middle of the day. And when the time comes to recharge the phone, it will only need 27 minutes for a full charge, thanks to 80W fast charging.





OnePlus 11 6.7 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 50MP + 48MP + 32MP 2x cameras | 5,000mAH battery | 80W charging $130 off (19%) $569 99 $699 99 Buy at Amazon OnePlus 11 8GB 128GB 6.7 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 50MP + 48MP + 32MP 2x cameras | 5,000mAH battery | 80W charging $100 off (14%) $599 99 $699 99 Buy at OnePlus





Despite its high-end specs, the OnePlus 11 starts at $699.99 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. And at the moment, you can nab it for $130 off through Amazon or $100 off at OnePlus. Those are some awesome discounts and you should go for the phone if you don't want to spend $999 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro or $1099.99 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra





Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Pixel 8 Pro are among the Sure, some might find those two phones more appealing, especially camera enthusiasts, but those devices may give you buyer's remorse. Don't get me wrong. Theand theare among the best Android phones of 2023 , but so is the OnePlus 11. It just left out some fancy features that an average consumer doesn't really care about to keep the price low.





And mind you, its camera is no slouch. The Hasselblad-tuned triple camera system camera takes perfectly good photos with plenty of details and accurate colors.





Get the OnePlus 11 if you need a phone with blistering speeds, hyper-fast charging, and five years of security support.