Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S22 is a post-Cyber Monday (refurbished) steal at these prices

Don't worry, as the holiday shopping season is far from over, which means the special offers on the best phones money can buy have also not concluded at many major stores and e-tailers.

Amazon-owned Woot is even kicking off a bunch of entirely new sales, charging as little as $368.99 for a 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 powerhouse with unlocked 5G connectivity for the next 7 days... or while supplies last.





Although you're obviously looking at refurbished units here with a "moderate level of wear & tear" and only a 90-day warranty included, that price above is surely low enough to make you overlook the inherent risks and compromises associated with these types of devices.





A brand-new "vanilla" S22 5G, in case you're wondering, normally costs $800 and up, and even the best of the best unlocked Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions couldn't knock that lower than $600 or so.





$368.99 also compares rather favorably to the lowest prices currently charged by the most respected eBay and Amazon third-party merchants for refurbished or "renewed" devices similarly backed by 90-day warranties and promising flawless functionality, as well as a minimal or moderate level of apparent damage from prior ownership.





Bottom line, this is one ultra-affordable Galaxy S22 , and if you're not willing to settle for the 128 gigs of internal storage space offered by an entry-level configuration, a 256GB variant is also on sale at a killer refurbished price of $385.99. The latter is only available in a green color at the time of this writing, however, so it may well go out of stock considerably faster than the former, which can be purchased in your choice of green, black, or pink gold hues.



