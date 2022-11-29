Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Last chance for Cyber Monday phone deals
Hurry up and grab amazing flagship phones at bargain prices.

Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S22 is a post-Cyber Monday (refurbished) steal at these prices

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S22 is a post-Cyber Monday (refurbished) steal at these prices
Have you been hiding under a (remote) rock somewhere for the last few weeks and thus accomplished the incredible "feat" of missing out on all the amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 deals from all the most trusted US retailers around?

Don't worry, as the holiday shopping season is far from over, which means the special offers on the best phones money can buy have also not concluded at many major stores and e-tailers.

Samsung Galaxy S22

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors, Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty
$431 off (54%)
$368 99
$799 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy S22

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Green, Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty
$464 off (55%)
$385 99
$849 99
Buy at Woot
 

Amazon-owned Woot is even kicking off a bunch of entirely new sales, charging as little as $368.99 for a 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 powerhouse with unlocked 5G connectivity for the next 7 days... or while supplies last.

Although you're obviously looking at refurbished units here with a "moderate level of wear & tear" and only a 90-day warranty included, that price above is surely low enough to make you overlook the inherent risks and compromises associated with these types of devices.

A brand-new "vanilla" S22 5G, in case you're wondering, normally costs $800 and up, and even the best of the best unlocked Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions couldn't knock that lower than $600 or so.

$368.99 also compares rather favorably to the lowest prices currently charged by the most respected eBay and Amazon third-party merchants for refurbished or "renewed" devices similarly backed by 90-day warranties and promising flawless functionality, as well as a minimal or moderate level of apparent damage from prior ownership.

Bottom line, this is one ultra-affordable Galaxy S22, and if you're not willing to settle for the 128 gigs of internal storage space offered by an entry-level configuration, a 256GB variant is also on sale at a killer refurbished price of $385.99. The latter is only available in a green color at the time of this writing, however, so it may well go out of stock considerably faster than the former, which can be purchased in your choice of green, black, or pink gold hues.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

What's better than a Black Friday deal? A free iPhone 13 Pro with no trade-in at Verizon!
What's better than a Black Friday deal? A free iPhone 13 Pro with no trade-in at Verizon!
Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S22 is a post-Cyber Monday (refurbished) steal at these prices
Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S22 is a post-Cyber Monday (refurbished) steal at these prices
The FTC and seven states sue Google over deceptive Pixel radio ads
The FTC and seven states sue Google over deceptive Pixel radio ads
This Magic Keyboard deal will click with any iPad Pro user out there
This Magic Keyboard deal will click with any iPad Pro user out there
Premium Samsung phone in sheep's clothing: Galaxy S20 FE for $350 for a limited time!
Premium Samsung phone in sheep's clothing: Galaxy S20 FE for $350 for a limited time!
iPhone 15 could be armed with new Sony sensor twice as capable as current cameras
iPhone 15 could be armed with new Sony sensor twice as capable as current cameras

Popular stories

Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Snub the iPad Pro (2022) and get a 2021 11-inch Apple M1 powerhouse at a $250 Cyber Monday discount
Snub the iPad Pro (2022) and get a 2021 11-inch Apple M1 powerhouse at a $250 Cyber Monday discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless