Last minute Cyber Monday deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 series heavily discounted on Amazon

Although Samsung is likely to roll out a new set of promotions next month to allow customers to score some good deals during the holiday season, this is probably your last chance to grab a Samsung Galaxy S22 flagship at a more than decent price.

Amazon is running a promotion on all three Galaxy S22 series phones, so those who missed the recent Black Friday deals have another chance to get any of the three models and save a bunch of money. Discounts highly vary between 15% and 30%, so depending on what size (memory) and color you select, you’ll have to pay more or less.

Samsung Galaxy S22

SAMSUNG Galaxy S22, Factory Unlocked, 128GB, US Version, Pink Gold
$202 off (25%)
$598 49
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22+

SAMSUNG Galaxy S22+, Factory Unlocked, 128GB, US Version, Phantom White
$250 off (25%)
$749 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 Ultra, Factory Unlocked, 128GB, US Version, Phantom Black
$350 off (29%)
$849 99
$1199 99
Buy at Amazon


For example, the 128GB Galaxy S22 in Bora Purple is getting only a 13% discount, whereas the Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Pink Gold are all 25% cheaper than the suggested retail price. On the other hand, customers who opt for the 256GB model will save 24%, but only if they choose the Bora Purple or Pink Gold colors.

The same goes for the Samsung Galaxy S22+, which is up to 25% off on Amazon for a very limited time. Just like the regular Galaxy S22, depending on what color and size you select, you can score a better discount.

Last but not least, the crown of the series, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is getting a $350 discount, which means a nearly 30% discount. Out of all the Galaxy S22 series models, the Galaxy S22 Ultra seems to be getting the best deals, although you’ll probably end up paying more than the cost of a Galaxy S22 or S22+.

We’ve selected the best Galaxy S22 series deals available at the time of writing and grouped them all together above. But feel free to browse the different sizes and colors Amazon is selling for the best Cyber Monday deals.
