Galaxy S22 will reportedly cost as much as Galaxy S21 did

Rumors about a potential Galaxy S22
delay are piling up ahead of the phone's early 2022 expected announcement, with one or two reasons pointing the belayed Galaxy S21 FE
and the chip shortage as the most likely culprits, but one key aspect of the regular Samsung Galaxy S22 will reportedly try to alleviate the pain of the long wait.
According to latest rumors, the Galaxy S22 cost just as much as the Galaxy S21
when it arrived on the market. The upcoming flagship phone will reportedly start at $799, which was the exact sticker price on the Galaxy S21 back in 2021.
However, it doesn't seem that the same courtesy would be extended to the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The rest of the Galaxy S22-series devices are currently rumored to start at $1,049 and $1,299, respectively, which is a noticeable increase over the Galaxy S21+
and Galaxy S21 Ultra
. As a reminder, these two cost $999 and $1,199 at the time of their launch, making them the most expensive Galaxy flagships to date.
Thanks to the competitive price of $799, Samsung is reportedly prepping to sell around 14 million units of the regular Galaxy S22. This, coinciding with the alleged announcement and release of the Galaxy S21 FE just a month before the Galaxy S22-series would probably mean that the S21 FE will have a really attractive price to justify its existence.
The Galaxy S22 is said to come with a 6.06" Super AMOLED display, 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200 chipset depending on the market, as well as a 3,700mAh battery.