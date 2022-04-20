 Samsung rolls out yet another hefty bug-fixing Galaxy S22 series update - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung rolls out yet another hefty bug-fixing Galaxy S22 series update

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Samsung rolls out yet another hefty bug-fixing Galaxy S22 series update
Say what you like about Samsung and its... imperfect new trio of ultra-high-end handsets, but to its credit, the world's largest smartphone manufacturer has undeniably gone to great lengths of late to fix as many bugs as possible and make disgruntled early adopters of the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra happy with their choice of 2022 Android flagships.

As pointed out by one increasingly satisfied customer on Reddit, the S22 series update currently making its way across the old continent is the third such software optimization effort that's taken place in the last month alone, with each of these over-the-air goodie packs aimed at ever so slightly improving the general system stability.

At close to 500MB, this latest European software update is by no means a featherweight, but it's also far from the heftiest collection of performance enhancements, bug fixes, and new features delivered to the Galaxy S22 family after its global commercial debut back in February.

Although it might be a little early to draw any definitive conclusions as to the large-scale impact of this update, there are a few decidedly encouraging signs regarding things like animations, scrolling, camera lag, and perhaps most importantly, battery life.

All of these key aspects of the overall user experience seem to have improved for a number of Galaxy S22 (Ultra) owners with Exynos-powered units in their possession, and a few people are even reporting an infamous battery drain issue could now be a thing of the past.

It's probably wise to wait for some additional user reports before getting too excited, but leaving the Wi-Fi enabled no longer appears to deplete the Galaxy S22 series battery when idle as quickly as it was formerly the case. Knowing Samsung, it feels safe to assume that other fixes for specific bugs surfaced in the last couple of months are also waiting to be discovered, although it may be unreasonable to expect everything to run smoothly after you install this update on your... flawed device.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Review
8.5
$700off $100 Special Samsung Deal Special Samsung $845 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 12 One UI UI
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Review
7.7
User reviews
10.0
70%off $300 Special Samsung $800off $200 Special T-Mobile 100%off $0 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.6 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Review
8.8
User reviews
9.8
71%off $400 Special Verizon $850off $350 Special Samsung $1200 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3088 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
