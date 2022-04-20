Samsung rolls out yet another hefty bug-fixing Galaxy S22 series update









At close to 500MB, this latest European software update is by no means a featherweight, but it's also far from the heftiest collection of performance enhancements, bug fixes, and new features delivered to the Galaxy S22 family after its global commercial debut back in February.





Although it might be a little early to draw any definitive conclusions as to the large-scale impact of this update, there are a few decidedly encouraging signs regarding things like animations, scrolling, camera lag, and perhaps most importantly, battery life.





All of these key aspects of the overall user experience seem to have improved for a number of Galaxy S22 (Ultra) owners with Exynos-powered units in their possession, and a few people are even reporting an infamous battery drain issue could now be a thing of the past.





It's probably wise to wait for some additional user reports before getting too excited, but leaving the Wi-Fi enabled no longer appears to deplete the Galaxy S22 series battery when idle as quickly as it was formerly the case. Knowing Samsung , it feels safe to assume that other fixes for specific bugs surfaced in the last couple of months are also waiting to be discovered, although it may be unreasonable to expect everything to run smoothly after you install this update on your... flawed device.





