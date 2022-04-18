 Galaxy S22 price halved by Korean carriers to compensate for the throttling controversy fallout - PhoneArena

Samsung

Galaxy S22 price halved by Korean carriers to compensate for the throttling controversy fallout

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S22 price halved by Korean carriers to compensate for the throttling controversy fallout
Samsung's Game Optimization Service (GOS) throttling controversy around the Galaxy S22 series has led to a price cut over at its home turf. Korean carriers have lowered the Galaxy S22 pricing by half, reports Reuters, allegedly to remain competitive in response to the throttling scandal.

The company's image has taken a bit of a beating there, industry analysts claim, as "the dispute will inevitably be a big hit to Samsung's credibility." Apparently, Samsung's executive decision to restore its margins after two lackluster sales years for the Galaxy S line led to skimping on cooling tools like vapor chambers to rely mainly on software management for the processor's performance, hence the severe cases of throttling under pressure.

Samsung, however, issued an update restoring the user's choices when it comes to power and performance that were previously automatically managed by the Game Optimization Service (GOS). 

Despite that the actual number of sales doesn't seem to be affected, as the Korean carriers moved more than a million S22 handsets much earlier than for its predecessor, they have reacted to the credibility damage by slashing the prices by increasing carrier subsidies for the phone. 

"When subsidies go up simultaneously at all three telcos, it's typically the manufacturer making up the contributions," according from one carrier source, indicating that they are still trying to compensate for the fallout from the throttling controversy.

Loading Comments...

