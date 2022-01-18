Galaxy S22 Ultra benchmark: Samsung's shiny new GPU has nothing on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Galaxy S22 Ultra benchmark: Samsung's shiny new GPU has nothing on Snapdragon 8 Gen 10
When Samsung and AMD first confirmed that the two were collaborating on a GPU for the former's Exynos chip, expectations were very high. Those sentiments were buoyed by reports that said the AMD-equipped Exynos 2200 silicon may even outdo Apple's smartphone processor, which is generally considered the best in business. It now looks like those reports were grossly exaggerated.
Exynos 2200 is finally official
When the Exynos 2200 failed to show up last week, it was speculated that the chip may have been canceled because of perceived performance issues. Samsung finally revealed the SoC today and as was expected, it is based on Arm’s latest Armv9 cores, which are faster and more power-efficient than the designs on which the predecessor Exynos 2100 is based.
Exynos 2200 vs Snapdraon 8 Gen 1
Samsung will likely reveal more information over the coming weeks, but for now, we have got some performance benchmarks that were posted by MySmartPrice. The information comes from leaker Ishan Agarwal, who has a decent track record. Here are the scores for the Galaxy S22 Ultra:
- AnTuTu: 965,874
- Geekbench Single-Core: 1,108
- Geekbench Multi-Core: 3,516
- GFXbench Aztec ruins normal: 109 FPS
Here is how that compares last year's Exynos 2100-powered Galaxy S21 Ultra
- AnTuTu: 657,150
- Geekbench Single-Core: 1,081
- Geekbench Multi-Core: 3,463
- GFXbench Aztec ruins normal: 71.54 FPS
The GPU performance seems to have improved significantly, but the real test is whether the chip has beaten Qualcomm's latest high-end chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which will fuel the Galaxy S22 range in some markets.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 apparently has an edge in both CPU and GPU performance. The gap is more pronounced in graphics performance, which is kind of disappointing in the context of expectations. Check out the scores for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered device below:
- AnTuTu: 977,613
- Geekbench Single-Core: 1,2351
- Geekbench Multi-Core: 3,837
- GFXbench Aztec ruins normal: 139.25 FPS
Leaker Ice Universe has also published some scores, which again show that the use of an AMD GPU hasn't made that big of a difference.
Based on these numbers, it appears that Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22 models will perform better than the Exynos 2200 ones, but how these will translate into real-world usage remains to be seen.
We can expect to find that out closer to the Galaxy S22 series' on-sale date. Rumors say the phones will be released on February 24.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (89 updates)
-
Now reading
-
-
-
-