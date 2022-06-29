Android 13 for Galaxy S22 to land earlier with One UI 5 beta in July





The build will come with the next version of Samsung's Android overlay, dubbed One UI 5.0, in the form of an early beta that anointed owners can install and take for a ride to preview how Android 13 will behave on their Galaxy S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra when it is released in the fall.









The Android 13 beta for with One UI 5 update for the S22 models will be landing in the third week of July, report Samsung insiders. If last year's Galaxy S21 update schedule is any indication, Galaxy S22 owners will be able to update to Android 13 almost concurrently with Pixel phones, as Google usually releases the final Android build to manufacturers in October.





In the meantime, those with an S22 Ultra or its siblings who want to preview the new One UI 5 and Android 13 features will be able to do so as soon as next month. Since Android 13 will be arriving to Samsung phones a month earlier than last year, the rest of its flagships in the Fold and Flip lines are likely to be updated to the newest Android and One UI version before year's end as well.





Android 13 will bring a number of new options to your Galaxy, like the much ballyhooed copy and paste improvements that Google detailed at its I/O conference last month. You can now get a confirmation you have copied a block of text as well as a preview of what exactly is ready for pasting.





The other cool option is Themed icons which will extract the dominant color from your wallpaper, and paint any supported home screen icons accordingly, but we are certain that Samsung will have much more visual changes to offer with One UI 5.0 in its turn as well.